Fun footwear from Balmain, Givenchy and more.

Be well-heeled on the red carpet or in your C suite — strong architectural details bring an extra kick to some of the season’s most covetable shoes. Here are five pairs of fresh high heels from Givenchy, Saint Laurent and more designers.

1. Givenchy

Gold G leather mule with cutout logo heel; $875, nordstrom.com.

2. Saint Laurent

Opyum patent leather pump with logo heel; $995, farfetch.com.

3. CeĢline

Two-tone suede mule; $880, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills.

4. Proenza Schouler

Plexi Heel leather mule in white; $875, proenzaschouler.com.

5. Balmain

Isis PVC and patent leather ankle boot; $2,350, modaoperandi.com.

