5 Skincare Must-Haves From Brands Used by Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie

When a filter doesn’t cut it, potent anti-aging ingredients — like vanilla orchid and stable vitamin C — can restore skin.

The winter season can be rough on the skin, leaving the face dry, dull and dehydrated. Pick-me-ups enhanced with alpha hydroxy acid and moisturizing ingredients are just what these rainy days need.

Here are five top skincare products for at-home treatments to start 2020 off right.

1. La Prairie

Lumidose — a molecule blocking the enzyme that creates melanin (the culprit of discoloration) — in White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire targets uneven skin tone and helps lift and firm the eye area. Angelina Jolie is a fan of the brand; $550, laprairie.com.

2. Chanel

Sublimage Lotion Lumière Exfoliante, a gentle gel lotion, sloughs off dead cells thanks to alpha hydroxy acid, while vanilla orchid protects skin from stressors. Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson and Kristen Stewart rep Chanel often; available in February, $150, chanel.com.

3. HydroPeptide

Antioxidants and vitamin C in Firma-Bright 20% Vitamin C Booster combat skin-damaging free radicals while reducing skin discoloration. Drew Barrymore is a devotee; $124, hydropeptide.com.

4. Tatcha

Swipe this solid Serum Stick on skin to provide long-lasting moisture thanks to natural squalene. It doubles as a touch-up balm to soothe parched-looking skin. Meghan Markle has used Tatcha; $48, at Sephora, The Grove or sephora.com.

5. Clé de Peau

The new La Crème formulation boasts 60 ingredients, including CeraFerment extract, a rare yeast from Japan that boosts blood flow to help regenerate cells. Serena Williams is a brand fan; $550 to $795, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or cledepeau.com.

