STYLE 5 Skincare Must-Haves From Brands Used by Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie 9:00 AM PST 1/18/2020 by Meg Hemphill FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of brands; Adobe Stock When a filter doesn’t cut it, potent anti-aging ingredients — like vanilla orchid and stable vitamin C — can restore skin. The winter season can be rough on the skin, leaving the face dry, dull and dehydrated. Pick-me-ups enhanced with alpha hydroxy acid and moisturizing ingredients are just what these rainy days need. Here are five top skincare products for at-home treatments to start 2020 off right. 1. La Prairie Lumidose — a molecule blocking the enzyme that creates melanin (the culprit of discoloration) — in White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire targets uneven skin tone and helps lift and firm the eye area. Angelina Jolie is a fan of the brand; $550, laprairie.com. 2. Chanel Sublimage Lotion Lumière Exfoliante, a gentle gel lotion, sloughs off dead cells thanks to alpha hydroxy acid, while vanilla orchid protects skin from stressors. Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson and Kristen Stewart rep Chanel often; available in February, $150, chanel.com. 3. HydroPeptide Antioxidants and vitamin C in Firma-Bright 20% Vitamin C Booster combat skin-damaging free radicals while reducing skin discoloration. Drew Barrymore is a devotee; $124, hydropeptide.com. 4. Tatcha Swipe this solid Serum Stick on skin to provide long-lasting moisture thanks to natural squalene. It doubles as a touch-up balm to soothe parched-looking skin. Meghan Markle has used Tatcha; $48, at Sephora, The Grove or sephora.com. 5. Clé de Peau The new La Crème formulation boasts 60 ingredients, including CeraFerment extract, a rare yeast from Japan that boosts blood flow to help regenerate cells. Serena Williams is a brand fan; $550 to $795, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or cledepeau.com. This story first appeared in the Jan. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Meg Hemphill THRnews@thr.com @thr