5 Skincare Products for Vitamin Boosting, Detoxing and Overnight Restoration

It's reboots made simple.

New year, new you? Cutting-edge skin care from Tatcha, La Prairie, Sunday Riley and more can help you hit refresh on your regimen with the latest innovations for saving face. For awards-season skin, try these five products to help with vitamin boosting, detoxing and overnight restoration for a 2019 glow-up.

Vitamin Boost

1. TATCHA

The vitamin C in Violet-C Brightening Serum fights UV and free radical damage (aka fine lines), while angelica root helps minimize hyperpigmentation; $88, at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills or tatcha.com.

2. SUNDAY RILEY

Products flush with retinoids — vitamin A compounds that promote skin growth and reduce wrinkles — typically require a prescription and can irritate the skin. Not so with A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum; $85, at Sephora.

Overnight Restoration

3. YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE

Before bed, slather on creamy Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask to intensely moisturize and plump skin with antioxidant-rich maqui, goji and acai berries; $48, at Sephora.

Detox

4. SISLEY

The light, nongreasy L’Integral Anti-Age Anti-Wrinkle Concentrated Serum uses cacao extract to kick-start collagen production that pollution and stress can inhibit; $540, at Saks Fifth Avenue.

5. LA PRAIRIE

Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion uses platinum to act as a detoxifier for skin cells, improving texture and elasticity; $655, laprairie.com.