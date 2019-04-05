5 Sporty Spring Takes on the Blue Suede Shoe
Sneaks for him from Vans, Nike, Jimmy Choo and more.
Bust out your inner Elvis with a versatile pair of kicks in spring’s must-have color. Here are the top picks from Common Projects, Maison Margiela, Jimmy Choo and more.
1. Vans
Suede and leather-trimmed Staple Bold Ni sneaker, an updated style from the brand’s archives; $65, mrporter.com.
2. Maison Margiela
Leather and suede “Replica” kicks in two shades of blue; $525, modaoperandi.com.
3. Nike
Mesh, suede and leather Air Tailwind 79 trainer, a rework of the original classic that debuted in 1978; $90, mrporter.com.
4. Jimmy Choo
Suede Colt high-top with star stud accents on the heel; $575, jimmychoo.com.
5. Common Projects
Suede slip-on skater style from the cult favorite; $425, mrporter.com.
This story first appeared in the April 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.