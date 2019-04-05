5 Sporty Spring Takes on the Blue Suede Shoe

Sneaks for him from Vans, Nike, Jimmy Choo and more.

Bust out your inner Elvis with a versatile pair of kicks in spring’s must-have color. Here are the top picks from Common Projects, Maison Margiela, Jimmy Choo and more.

1. Vans

Suede and leather-trimmed Staple Bold Ni sneaker, an updated style from the brand’s archives; $65, mrporter.com.

2. Maison Margiela

Leather and suede “Replica” kicks in two shades of blue; $525, modaoperandi.com.

3. Nike

Mesh, suede and leather Air Tailwind 79 trainer, a rework of the original classic that debuted in 1978; $90, mrporter.com.

4. Jimmy Choo

Suede Colt high-top with star stud accents on the heel; $575, jimmychoo.com.

5. Common Projects

Suede slip-on skater style from the cult favorite; $425, mrporter.com.

