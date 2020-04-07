5 Upscale Men's Sweatshirts for Zoom Meetings at Home

From labels loved by Timothee Chalamet, LeBron James and Patrick Dempsey, these well-designed sweatshirts — ranging from Cali-cool to classic — are all you need to balance business casual from the waist up.

Looking for something a step above your gym gear while working from home? A sleek-fitting hoodie in a solid charcoal hue or an old-school terry top will keep you looking professional without sacrificing comfort, whether paired with jeans or — if you must — sweatpants.

Lyndie Benson, founder and creator of Bleusalt (a Malibu-based brand that focuses on "elevated basics") tells The Hollywood Reporter, "It is important to look your best during this challenging time" and that looking the part will "make you feel better and other people [will] appreciate the professional appearance." Benson adds that basic colors like navy, black, white, light grey and an occasional color or stripe are best when working from home, and warns "avoid loud and distracting patterns and colors."

Here are 5 options — from labels loved by Timothee Chalamet and John Legend — to help you gear up for your next Zoom meeting. Plus, sales from some benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

1. Willy California

The 501 zip-up hoodie is inspired by active wearers with features including moisture wicking, four-way stretch and anti-microbial elements. This brand will donate 10% of company-wide sales to No Kid Hungry's coronavirus relief fund during the month of April; $90 at willycalifornia.com.

2. Bleusalt

The Malibu-based brand's unisex hoodie is an effortless piece made from sustainable fabrics that are vegan and cruelty-free. Patrick Dempsey wears the brand; $150 at bleusalt.com.

3. Thom Browne

This navy sweatshirt has a relaxed design that showcases the label's signature four-strip design on the left arm. LeBron James, Timothee Chalamet and Eddie Redmayne have worn the label; $690 at nordstrom.com.

4. Buck Mason

This light-weight top is vintage-inspired and made from 100% sustainable loopback French terry cotton. Through its new Masks for America initiative, the brand is manufacturing and selling non-medical face masks with antimicrobial layers, and donating a mask for every one sold to people on the front lines of the coronavirus response; $85 at buckmason.com.

5. John Elliott

Tie-dye is in. This hoodie, which features splatters of color, is a nod up from the everyday sweatshirt look. John Legend and Justin Bieber have been spotted wearing John Elliott; $300 at farfetch.com.