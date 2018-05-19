5 Ways Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Paid Tribute to Princess Diana On Their Wedding Day

From flowers, to the reading, to jewelry, THR rounds up the ways the newly married couple paid homage to the late princess on their special day.

Prince Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car accident in 1997, but she was still very much a part of the prince's Saturday nuptials to Meghan Markle.

In an interview last fall with the BBC, Harry said his mother would have been ecstatic about his marriage to the former Suits star. "They'd be thick as thieves, without question," he said. "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan."

Markle's engagement ring, which Harry helped design, includes two diamonds of Diana's, "to make sure she's with us on this crazy journey together," he said at the time.

Below, THR rounds up the other ways Markle and Prince Harry found a way to honor his late mother on their wedding day.

The Reading

Diana's younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were invited to the wedding. Fellowes was asked to give a reading as well.

Something Blue

En route to the reception, Markle was seen sporting a large, aquamarine bauble, which formerly belonged to Diana. According to People, Diana wore the ring to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996 and at an auction of her own clothes in 1997.

The Bouquet

Diana's favorite flower, Forget-Me-Nots, were included in the bride's bouquet. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, "The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honour the memory of the late Princess on this special day." The groom helped handpick flowers from the palace's private garden, as well. White garden flowers, also reportedly a favorite of the late princess, were also used in some of the flower displays at the ceremony.

The Hymn

During the ceremony, the hymn "Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer," which was sung at Diana's funeral, was performed.

The Gifts

Per Kensington Palace, the happy couple asked for charity donations in lieu of gifts and flowers. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have personally selected seven organisations they would like to support, reflecting their shared values," the palace said in a statement. "The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work." Fighting to end homelessness and HIV and AIDS relief were two causes in particular that Diana supported.