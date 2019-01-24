5 Winter Necessities for the Sundance Film Festival

Apre-ski or apre-screening?

Stay warm on the Sundance slopes — and at fest premieres — in these sporty designer offerings. Here are five must-haves for winter in Park City, Utah.

1. Moncler

3 Moncler Grenoble sheepskin gloves; $1,050, moncler.com.

3. Louis Vuitton

Intergalatic ski goggles; $585, at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com.

3. Chanel

Coco Neige de Chanel water-repellent velvet puffer jacket; $5,800, at select Chanel boutiques.

4. Tory Sport

Merino cropped Apres Ski sweater; $278, at Tory Sport, Beverly Hills and torysport.com.

5. Jimmy Choo

The Voyager leather snow boot has a heated sole — it charges with a USB cable and uses an app to let you control the shoe’s temperature (77 to 113 degrees) for up to 8 hours; $1,895, jimmychoo.com.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.