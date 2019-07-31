6 Aviator Shades Inspired by 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Shop the latest aviator sunglasses from brands beloved by Donald Glover and Brad Pitt.
The dog days of summer are here. Beat the heat with these six stylish aviator sunglasses — by Cartier, Tom Ford, Gucci and more — that nod to Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic 1969-set film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
1. Oliver Peoples
Emet shades in bark/custom mustard; $340, at Oliver Peoples, Malibu Country Mart, 310-456-1333, or oliverpeoples.com.
2. Cartier
Premiere de Cartier acetate and metal sunglasses with golden finish lenses; $895, at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437, or saks.com.
3. Gucci
Tortoise sunglasses; Donald Glover is a fan of the brand. $435, gucci.com.
4. Tom Ford
Vintage-style Dimitry aviators in matte black; Brad Pitt wears the designer’s shades. $430, at Tom Ford stores and tomford.com.
5. Prive Revaux
The Blake aviators frame with polarized gradient lenses; $30, at priverevaux.com.
6. Bottega Veneta
Update the classic aviator style with these; $315, at bottegavenetta.com.
