6 Aviator Shades Inspired by 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Shop the latest aviator sunglasses from brands beloved by Donald Glover and Brad Pitt.

The dog days of summer are here. Beat the heat with these six stylish aviator sunglasses — by Cartier, Tom Ford, Gucci and more — that nod to Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic 1969-set film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

1. Oliver Peoples

Emet shades in bark/custom mustard; $340, at Oliver Peoples, Malibu Country Mart, 310-456-1333, or oliverpeoples.com.

2. Cartier

Premiere de Cartier acetate and metal sunglasses with golden finish lenses; $895, at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437, or saks.com.

3. Gucci

Tortoise sunglasses; Donald Glover is a fan of the brand. $435, gucci.com.

4. Tom Ford

Vintage-style Dimitry aviators in matte black; Brad Pitt wears the designer’s shades. $430, at Tom Ford stores and tomford.com.

5. Prive Revaux

The Blake aviators frame with polarized gradient lenses; $30, at priverevaux.com.

6. Bottega Veneta

Update the classic aviator style with these; $315, at bottegavenetta.com.

This story first appeared in the July 31 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.