6 Bold Summer Lipsticks Loved by Cardi B and Gemma Chan

Shop colors from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty or Gemma Chan's favorite, Tom Ford.

This summer, put bright pops on pouts with these Hollywood-beloved brands. Here are six bright lipsticks for the ultimate lip service.

1. Gucci

Satin Lipstick in Agatha Orange (shade No. 302); $38, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or saksfifthavenue.com.

2. Clarins

Water Lip Stain in 05 Sparkling Rose; $28, at Nordstrom, The Grove or nordstrom.com.

3. Fenty Beauty

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick in Sun Snatched. Cardi B is a fan of the brand; $20, at Sephora, The Grove or sephora.com.

4. Chantecaille

Lip Veil in Mandevilla; $48, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills or neimanmarcus.com.

5. Tom Ford

Lip Spark in Powertrip (shade No. 09). Gemma Chan wore a Lip Spark shade to the Met Ball; $55, tomford.com.

6. Bobbi Brown

Crushed Liquid Lip provides nourishing comfort and moisture; $26, bobbibrown.com.

This story first appeared in the June 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.