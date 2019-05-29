6 Clean Beauty Products Used by Janelle Monae

The musician uses an eco tour bus and the below nontoxic cosmetics, says her makeup artist Jessica Smalls: "We're becoming more conscious of what we put on our bodies."

Janelle Monáe's makeup artist Jessica Smalls suggests six products for getting a clean, green beauty routine like her Grammy-nominated client. "We’re becoming more conscious of what we put on our bodies," Smalls says.

1. Mayamam Weavers

Smalls recommends these carryalls colored with nontoxic dyes; $42, mayamamweavers.com.

2. Beautyblender

This staple tool made from nontoxic dye and 100 percent recyclable material is easily washed for reuse, unlike wedges tossed after a few applications; $20, violetgrey.com.

3. Hourglass

Vanish Finish Seamless Foundation (in Almond) is free of nanoparticles of silver, zinc oxide and iron oxide, which studies have found can penetrate cells, creating carcinogenic free radicals; $46, hourglasscosmetics.com.

4. Uoma

Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer, which Monáe wears in Brown Sugar, is formulated without D5, a hydrating, silky silicone banned in the EU that can accumulate in the water supply and become toxic to animals; $25, ulta.com.

5. 100 Percent Pure

Unlike many companies that use coal tar to pigment mascara, the Fruit Pigmented Ultra- Lengthening Mascara in Smalls’ kit utilizes black tea, cocoa and berries to add thickness to lashes; $26, 100percentpure.com.

6. Milk

Smalls uses Lip Color in O.G. Red for Monáe’s signature bold lip look, which is free of mineral oil, a toxic byproduct of gasoline distillation; $24, sephora.com.

