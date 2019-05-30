From Ryan Reynolds to Emma Watson: 6 Eco-Friendly Clothing Picks From Star-Loved Brands

T-shirt, Jeans: Courtesy of Nordstrom; Pants, VEJA green: Courtesy of Mr. Porter; Sweater: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti; Polo: Courtesy of Bleusalt; VEJA Pink: Courtesy of Net-a-porter.

It's easy being green in fashion.

Dress down with an elevated conscience in these off-duty duds sustainably crafted with vegan and recycled materials. The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at six pieces from brands loved by Regina King, Patrick Dempsey and more.

1. Alternative

Ryan Reynolds has worn T-shirts by the Atlanta-based brand that uses sustainable materials including organic cotton and recycled polyester; $28, nordstrom.com.

2. Alberta Ferretti

Recycled-yarn cashmere "Love Me" sweater made in collaboration with Livia Firth’s Eco Age sustainable fashion brand. Regina King is a fan of Ferretti; $595, at Barneys New York.

3. Outerknown

Pro surfer Kelly Slater uses organic cotton and recycled fishing nets to create casual staples like these slim-fit jeans (Oliver Hudson is a fan); $150, mrporter.com.

4. Bleusalt

The Malibu label by Kenny G’s ex-wife Lyndie Benson features clothes made from botanic beech tree fibers, such as this Point Polo ($140) designed by Patrick Dempsey; bleusalt.com.

5. Veja

The "It" French kicks are worn by Emma Watson, who favors the organic and vegan materials for both men ($150, mrporter.com) and women; $95, net-a-porter.com.

6. DL1961

The NYC-based label, which has collaborated with Jessica Alba, uses half the dye, water and energy of regular denim processing to make these Farrow jeans; $189, nordstrom.com.

This story first appeared in the May 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.