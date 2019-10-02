6 Eyeshadows in Fall's Hottest Royal Purple Hues

Smoky eyes on the red carpet take on a dramatic new dimension when crafted with shades of lavender.

Fall eyeshadow is blowing smoke, so to speak, in the dreamiest shades of purple with these power-packed singles and palettes.

1. Givenchy

Prismissime Essence of Brown with nine pearlescent shades ranging from soft lilac to muddled plum; $62, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or at www.saksfifthavenue.com.

2. Chantecaille

Luminescent Eye Shade in Pangolin, a dusky violet hue; $52, at Blue Mercury, West Hollywood or at www.chantecaille.com.

3. M.A.C

Eyeshadow in #Humblebrag, an icy metallic lilac; $17, at M.A.C Cosmetics, The Grove or at www.maccosmetics.com.

4. Cle de Peau

Eye Color Duo in shades of mauve and lavender (no. 107); $80, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills or at www.cledepeaubeaute.com.

5. Chanel

Ombre Premiere powder-to-cream texture in Pourpre Brown, a plummy-brown shade; $36, at Nordstrom, Century City or at nordstrom.com.

6. Dior

5 Couleurs Power Look in 977 Glorif-Eye; $63, at Sephora or at www.sephora.com.

