6 Fragrant Father's Day Gifts

Capture the scent of California with these citrus fragrances for dad.

For Father's Day, give the gift of a summery SoCal scent with the latest citrus-infused colognes by brands loved by Kanye West, Brad Pitt and Robert Downey Jr.

1. Byredo

Mandarin, lemon and neroli and the scent of cotton candy capture summer in Sundazed Eau de Parfum. Kanye West is a fan of the cult fragrances; $260, at Saks Fifth Avenue and byredo.com.

2. Heretic

Inspired by tropical nights in Colombia, Dirty Mango Eau de Parfum blends its titular fruit with lemon zest and mandarin. Robert Downey Jr. loves the all-natural line; $165, at Barneys New York and hereticparfum.com.

3. Chantecaille

Grapefruit and bergamot add a whiff of freshness to Vetyver Cedre Eau de Parfum, the debut men's fragrance by this brand (Brad Pitt's a devotee); $185, at chantecaille.com.

4. Krigler

As a cologne ode of Palm Beach's high society, Palm Dream 219 blends sophisticated notes of orang blossom, raspberry and leather; $475, at krigler.com.

5. Acqua di Parma

To replicate the woody essence of the Tuscan countryside, Cipresso di Toscana Eau de Toilette combines orange with sage, cypress and pine; $171, at bloomingdales.com.

6. Dolce & Gabbana

Light Blue Sun, a limited edition scent for summer 2019, is fruity floral like the warmth of the Capri sun; $88, at macys.com.

