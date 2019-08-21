6 Must-Have Micro Handbags For Fall

Time to store those bulky bags away and introduce this season’s wardrobe to the newest way to wear “micro”.

These bags may be micro in size, but they have maximum appeal! Here are six options for fall sure to fit the necessities and then some.

1. Salvatore Ferragamo

Boxyz leather bag (6.5 by 7 inches); $1,750, ferragamo.com.

2. Christian Louboutin

Marie Jane Nano satin top-handle bag with embroidery and chain detail (5.9 by 6.2 by 3.9 inches); $2,190, christianlouboutin.com.

3. Balenciaga

Ville XXS AJ printed croc-effect leather tote (3.1 by 7 by 5.9 inches); $1,850, at net-a-porter.com.

4. Chanel

Fluorescent quilted waist bag (3.9 by 6.7 by 1.9 inches); $2,900, at Chanel 57th Street boutique, New York, 800-550-0005 for information or chanel.com.

5. Roger Vivier

RV Mini Bucket bag in blue suede (5.5 by 5 inches); $1,250, at Roger Vivier stores, New York and Costa Mesa, and rogervivier.com.

6. Perrin Paris

La Minaudiere leather bag with wooden base; $1,500, at perrinparis.com.

