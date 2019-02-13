6 Pop-Ups Offering Oscar-Worthy Facials in L.A.

An army of A-list facialists have touched down in Los Angeles to work their skincare magic on clients in the run-up to the Oscars.

In anticipation of the biggest red carpet event of the year, the go-to pros for stars such as Victoria Beckham, Emma Stone and Sandra Bullock are jetting in from far and wide and setting up shop temporarily in locations around Los Angeles.

Employing a host of high-tech gadgets, custom blended masks and serums, and their sought-after proprietary protocols, these skincare gurus promise to have skin glowing, cheekbones standing to attention, and jawlines lifted by the time the red carpet rolls out at the Dolby Theatre for the 91st Academy Awards.

Georgia Louise

By appointment only in Beverly Hills, Feb. 21-25

New York City-based Georgia Louise’s Lift and Sculpt method (a seriously hands-on treatment in which she whips, pulls and pinches the facial muscles to create up to an inch of lift) has won her a host of high-profile fans and a very long waiting list. “Georgia is a miracle worker ” says Emma Stone. While her Hollywood EGF facial (a.k.a. the ‘penis facial’) made headlines last year, thanks to clients Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, Louise prefers her bespoke GLO facial ($750) as a pre-red carpet treatment. It tackles everything from blemishes, acne, fine lines and wrinkles to pigmentation and rosacea using an arsenal of gadgets such as sound waves, electrical currents, oxygen and LED light therapy “to give a restructured dimension to the face,” says Louise. "It’s all about high cheek bones, contoured eyes, and luminous skin with no down time.” For bookings email bookings@georgialouise.com.

Melanie Grant 8438 Melrose Place, Feb. 18-24 Fresh off of her Paris Couture Week residency, Sydney-based skincare expert Melanie Grant will be offering Angelenos a taste of what Victoria Beckham calls “the most amazing facial I've ever had." The go-to facialist for A-list antipodeans such as Lara Worthington, Joel Edgerton, and Rose Byrne, Grant has also become a favorite with in-the-know Parisians thanks to her one-of-a-kind Chanel Facials (she is a skincare expert ambassador for the brand) in which she only uses Chanel products. Bespoke facials with Grant (starting at $750) are two hours long and may incorporate microdermabrasion, an antioxidant infusion or a peel, a face mask, massage, light therapy or dermal boosters. “I like to focus on the complete experience when I treat clients, combining both old-school skincare sensibility with clinical know-how to deliver the best results,” she says. For bookings email la@melaniegrant.com.

Dr. David Colbert

9400 Brighton Way, the Penthouse Suite, Feb. 22-23

Those who need flawless skin in a flash should book in with New York City-based dermatologist Dr David Colbert for his signature speedy, three-step, no-downtime Triad Facial ($800): a treatment that combines microdermabrasion, laser toning, and a fruit acid chemical peel in 20 minutes for an instant lift and glow and counts Robin Wright, Caitriona Balfe and Naomi Watts among its devotees. “His Triad facial is my absolute favorite treatment,” says Watts. “Makeup goes on flawlessly afterward,” Colbert adds. “And the skin reflects light better for perfect photography on the red carpet.” If you have more time to spare, upgrade to the Runway Facial developed for his Victoria’s Secret Angel clientele ($2000), which adds on a brightening mask paired with LED light massage for intense luminosity and a few passes with an eTwo Sublime radio frequency device to lift and tone. “It all adds up to more collagen, and tighter and more toned skin,” says Colbert, who recommends the facial two to three days before an event. Call 310- 859-9816 for appointments.

Joanna Czech The Hollywood Suite at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Feb. 18-24 Skip the two month waiting list at her Dallas spa and get 'Czeched" --as Joanna Czech's loyal fan base call the transformative treatments -- in Beverly Hills where the veteran facialist will be working in partnership with cult Japanese skincare brand Clé de Peau. "The Oscars are one of the moments when my L.A. clients need me most," says Czech, the go-to for Penelope Cruz, Michelle Williams and Liam Neeson. Czech is known for her customized, high-tech treatments that use LED therapy, ultrasound, cryotherapy and microcurrent and her cult Red Carpet facials ($850) which are "specifically focused on creating a beautiful, healthy, glowing canvas for makeup artists to work their magic," she says. Call (214) 812-9488 for appointments. Dr Barbara Sturm By appointment only in Bel Air, Feb. 17-24 German orthopedic surgeon turned anti-aging skincare guru and pioneer of the PRP Vampire Facial and $1400 custom-blended MC1 blood cream (where a patient's blood is drawn, then turned into an anti-inflammatory protein cream) Dr Barbara Sturm and her team of aestheticians administering her signature Instant Glow Facial ($295). Sturm, whose legions of devotees include everyone from Cher and Angela Bassett to the Hilton and Kardashian sisters, says of the no-downtime facial: "This treatment includes a German method of cleansing, lymphatic and lifting massage techniques, and a super deep hydrating mask which deeply nourishes and hydrates. We finish with a selected serum, moisturizer and Glow Drops from my Molecular Cosmetics line. The result is red carpet ready, sculpted, hydrated, healthy skin." For bookings email la@dr-barbara-sturm.de. Joanna Vargas Joanna Vargas Skin Care at Sunset Tower Hotel, 8358 Sunset Blvd, Feb. 21-24

Rachel Brosnahan, Constance Wu, Elizabeth Moss and Julianne Moore were among the Golden Globes attendees who booked in with bi-coastal skincare guru Joanna Vargas on her last flying visit. Vargas recommends the instantly-sculpting Triple Crown ($550) facial, which includes microdermabrasion, microcurrent, and oxygen therapy, in advance of any awards show. “There’s no down time," she says, “Everyone loves the results and the effects are cumulative.” And treatments don’t just stop at the neck: Vargas also preps all of her actresses with a full body lymphatic drainage massage to rid the body of excess puffiness caused by stress, travel and a lack of sleep. “She’s kind of magical, she has magic hands,” says Debra Messing of the massage treatments. Vargas also encourages clients to lie on her RevitaLight LED bed for 20 minutes. “It helps reduce inflammation, a precursor to aging. I have 60-year-old clients who look 40.” Call 310-424-5141 for appointments.