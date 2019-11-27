6 Racy New Releases at the L.A. Auto Show

The big trends at this year's show, which runs through Dec. 1 at the L.A. Convention Center, are utilitarian luxury, electric vehicles and even more electric vehicles.

Two major trends were evident throughout the show floor at this year's L.A. Auto Show, which runs through Dec. 1 at the L.A. Convention Center: a bigger push into electric cars and the rise of utilitarian luxury. Check out six of the most intriguing new vehicles below.

1. Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and GLE 63 S

Mercedes introduced two fast AMG SUVs — a GLS 63 and a GLE 63 S coupe — and finally released pricing on their electric SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC, which will start at $67,900.

2. Audi RS6 Avant

In addition to its electric e-tron Sportback, Audi is spotlighting the RS6 Avant, a sleek, souped-up wagon with a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8. Pricing for both models is expected by early 2020.

3. Porsche Taycan 4S

The EV trend continued with either all-electric or plug-in hybrids like the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in with an outstanding 40 mile EV range, an updated Kia Niro in either full electric or plug-in hybrid guise, and the release of new variants of the Porsche Taycan; the Taycan 4S starts at $103,800, which is only a few thousand dollars more than the Tesla Model S Performance base of $99,900.

4. Lexus LC500 Convertible

Lexus took its top-range LC 500 coupe and made it into a stunning convertible, on sale next summer as a 2021 model. With 5.0 V8 and 472 horsepower, it’s a droptop with speed and looks. The price could land near $100,000.

5. Aston Martin DBX

The Aston Martin DBX is the first SUV from Aston Martin. Starting at $189,900 it features a 4.3-second 0-to-60 mph acceleration and a top speed of 181 mph. British style and speed for the morning commute!

6. Land Rover Defender 90 and 110

Among the most talked-about models at the L.A. Auto Show is Land Rover's boxy yet sexy, utilitarian yet luxurious Defender 110. It comes in both two-door (Defender 90) and four-door (Defender 110). It's coming back to the U.S. in 2020 with pricing a steal: from $49,900.

