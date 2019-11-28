6 Sneakers Inspired by the Mister Rogers Film 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers on the set of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.'

Step out in TV host's preppy style with sneakers from Vans, Common Projects and Sperry, similar to the ones he wore on the classic childhood series.

Get your kicks with styles that riff on the understated sneaks donned by Fred Rogers, subject of the new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks. Here are six brands sure to say "Would you be mine?"

1. Vans

OG Era LX Colour-Block canvas, inspired by the original Z-Boys-influenced Era designs; $65, mrporter.com.

2. Common Projects

Italian-made Four Hole in Leather Low in off-white leather with cream laces; $423, revolve.com.

3. Fear of God

Italian-made leather and cotton logo-printed101 Sneaker; $595, at Nordstrom or nordstrom.com.

4. Sperry

The original nonslip boat shoe, innovated in the 1930s by Sperry, whose sneakers Rogers wore religiously on his TV show; $75, sperry.com.

5. Clearweather

Donny/TOTF Green asymmetrical lace-ups in hunter green; $50, clearweatherbrand.com.

6.Trask’s Alder Sneakers

In Horween Chromexcel leather (which takes 89 or so processes over the course of 28 days to perfect); $195, at Nordstrom or nordstrom.com.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.