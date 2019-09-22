Emmys 2019: 6 Moments the Cameras Missed

Billy Bush's hosting return and a love for popsicles were some of the night's biggest moments the cameras missed.

What the 2019 Emmy Awards may have lacked in a formal host, it more than made up for in unforgettable moments The Hollywood Reporter was there Sunday evening to catch and report it all from L.A.'s Microsoft theater.

On stage, the Game of Thrones cast said goodbye, and while there was no Friends appearances, a small West Wing reunion excited the audience. Marvelous Mrs. Masel's Alex Borstein and Fosse/Verdon's Michelle Williams delivered spine-tingling acceptance speeches, and comedic duos like Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz lit up the theater with laughs. Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge delivered some of the night's more surprising upsets, while Adam Devine's odd musical number may have just been upsetting.

But when the cameras stopped rolling, The Hollywood Reporter kept going at the 71st annual ceremony, capturing moments the cameras didn’t show you, from the carpet to the afterparties.

Here are some of night’s best and oddest moments that didn’t make it on TV.

Billy Bush made his return to the carpet: Nearly three years after being abruptly fired from his job as co-host on NBC's Today show after a now-infamous Access Hollywood interview tape with Donald Trump was leaked, Billy Bush made his formal return to hosting during the Emmys carpet. The longtime TV personality took to the purple carpet in his new role as Extra host, where he was excitedly greeted by his colleagues.

How’s this for a post #Emmys sight: historic winner @theebillyporter coming to get his trophy engraved, sipping champagne, eating a slider and having the best time decades in the making. @PoseOnFX pic.twitter.com/3B88gelHL3 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 23, 2019

Here’s Billy Bush arriving to interview platform at his spot this year with a new job at Extra. #Emmys https://t.co/UDV470O0YK pic.twitter.com/Lx7GaNFebh — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 22, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's win was a cast affair: After upsetting Julia Louis-Dreyfus' bid for a potentially record-breaking win for lead actress in a comedy, Fleabag star and Killing Eve writer Waller-Bridge received a standing ovation from the show’s attending cast and crew while accepting the award. That grand applause continued when she returned to her seat where she was met with more clapping while hugging Fleabag’s creative team and cast, including “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott.

Here’s views inside Microsoft during 2nd commercial break after Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s win (which caused a standing ovation in Fleabag section!) #Emmys pic.twitter.com/XKzMu0Jzwu — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 23, 2019

The Game of Thrones stars were front and center: As the ensemble behind one of TV’s most popular (and awarded) shows, it was no surprise that the Game of Thrones cast was at the forefront of everyone’s mind throughout the night. That was best evidenced by their literal front-row seats, an arrangement that led to a tearful reunion between co-stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington at the start of the show.

The Game of Thrones stars are sitting front row... #emmys pic.twitter.com/VBKT2QgDlY — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) September 22, 2019

Backstage in the press room and at the Governor's Ball the reunion continued with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin stopping by the Emmy engraving station while Harington handled finalseason questions.

Kit Harington when a question came up in the #Emmys2019 press room about the controversial final #GOT season: “I’ve got this one.” pic.twitter.com/80L9Vhheqe — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) September 23, 2019

I’m telling you, this engraving station is a place to be. Another decades in the making victory moment is courtesy of #GameofThrones guru @GRRMspeaking here getting his best drama series #Emmys engraved. After winners leave here, they get a Sterling Vineyards encased wine bottle pic.twitter.com/zpQAE4ko0a — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 23, 2019

Jodie Comer gets a warm welcome for her win: After what was arguably one of the night's most surprising wins, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was warmly embraced by her co-stars and boyfriend after returning to her seat with the best lead actress in a drama award.

SHOCKER: Jodie Comer tops Sandra Oh to win best actress in a drama! #Villanelle pic.twitter.com/E0BqpXGVWX — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 23, 2019

After shouting her out onstage, best drama actress winner Jodie Comer comes out from backstage and gets huge hug from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and boyfriend Martin McDonagh! Very cool moment off camera during commercial break. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/S7SvgenDhN — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 23, 2019

Actors are pressed for popsicles: You'd think after winning any Emmy the first thing on your mind would be getting your trophy in hand. But for some Emmy winners, including one Game of Thrones castmember and Arrested Development's Jason Bateman, the real prizes were the ice pops.