6 Over-the-Top Beauty Gifts, from Couture Advent Calendars to $25K Makeup Brushes

Caviar eye serums, 500-piece rose quartz face masks and platinum-coated face rollers also top the wish list.

1. Maison Christian Dior Advent Calendar

Created by designer Vincent Darré, who is known for the artful interiors he creates for French high society, the Maison Christian Dior Advent Calendar ($520) has already been sent to Dior beauty muses Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman in time for Dec. 1. This intricately illustrated calendar features 24 windows each of which contains a gift ranging from the iconic French fashion house’s coveted Gris Dior perfume and 30 Montaigne candle to their Rose Ispahan Soap and Ambre Nuit Body Creme. “With this beguiling treasure in hand, each person may open the doors to an enchanting universe that few connoisseurs know: the extraordinary world of haute couture,” says Darré.

2. La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift

The latest addition to the cult skin care line’s luxury caviar collection (beloved by Angelina Jolie and Christina Hendricks), the La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift ($480) is a state of the art 'eye-opening’ serum. The first product to treat the entire eye area and brow, the unique dual formulation combines a serum encapsulated in La Prairie’s iconic caviar beads and an innovative gel-cream emulsion enriched with Caviar Premier containing caviar extracts and caviar mimetics. The formula promises to re-energize skin cells, increase firmness, diminish under-eye bags and puffiness, reduce the visibility of crow’s feet and redefine the eyebrow area.

3. Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Goddess Mask Set

Hand-made with more than 500 pieces of rose quartz, the Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Goddess Mask Set ($1,000) includes both a face and decolleté mask designed to melt away tension with a combination of preternaturally cool stones, the soothing effect of a weighted blanket and the manifestation of self love. “The rose quartz is a love energy and self-esteem boosting crystal,” says the Bel Air-based facialist Caglia, whose clients include Barbara Streisand, Helena Christensen and Minnie Driver. “Use it while lying down to help with lymphatic drainage, puffiness and calm inflammation. It’s great for acne prone skin and rosacea, and it gives instant glow.”

4. ReFa Crystal Carat Face

The new Crystal Carat Face ($320) from Japanese brand ReFa brings cutting-edge technology to the ubiquitous facial roller. Platinum-coated, waterproof, multi-faceted double drainage rollers replicate the deep kneading technique used by professional estheticians to help refine, firm and tone the skin. A solar-powered panel generates a low level microcurrent that mimics the skin’s natural bioelectric current to release muscular tension in the face, all topped off with a bejeweled Swarovski crystal handle. Margot Robbie, Jennifer Garner and Rachel Brosnahan are all fans of the tool, which helps to tighten and tone both the face and décolletage.

5. Artis Bespoke Makeup Brush

Artis’s ergonomic Elite Mirror Oval 7 makeup brush is already a favorite of Hollywood makeup artists and beauty junkies (Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are fans). Now the company has launched a limited edition Artis Bespoke Makeup Brush ($25,000) modeled on the best-selling Oval 7 but featuring a white-gold plated handle, which can be engraved on one side and features white diamonds, black diamonds or rubies on the other. The purchase also comes with a seasonal makeup training session (either in person or over FaceTime) with Artis artistry and training lead Lindsey Jackson, so you, too, can contour like a star.

6. MZ Skin Hydra-Lift Golden Facial Treatment Mask

Developed by British facial aesthetics doctor and surgeon Dr. Maryam Zamani (she counts Camilla Cabello, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Selma Blair among her devotees), the MZ Skin Hydra-Lift Golden Facial Treatment Mask ($130) is literally the gold standard of sheet masks. Saturated in gold nano particles which penetrate deep into the skin, the mask also contains niacinamide, vitamin C and collagen to plump, firm, brighten, restore radiance, hydrate and smooth fine lines. “Gold has so many benefits when it comes to skin,” Zamani says. “Working to stimulate the production of your natural collagen levels, it can help to reduce long-term collagen loss.”