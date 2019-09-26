STYLE 6 Trendy Crocodile Heels Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock 9:22 AM PDT 9/26/2019 by Sasha Charnin Morrison FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Claire Benoist Take a bite out of fall fashion with these polished pumps. Channel a 2019 version of an iconic Hitchcock heroine in fall's polished, crocodile-embossed pumps. Here are six options to take a big bite out of fall fashion. 1. Jimmy Choo Embossed leather Lexica T-bar pump; $895, at select Jimmy Choo stores and jimmychoo.com. 2. By Far Croc-embossed Diana leather slingback in gray; $562, byfar.com. 3. Mansur Gavriel Croc-embossed slingback in dark brown; $475, at Mansur Gavriel, Los Angeles, and mansurgavriel.com. 4. Michael Kors Collection Violetta suede and embossed leather Mary Jane pump; $895, at select Michael Kors stores, or 866-709-5677 for locations and michaelkors.com. 5. Rupert Sanderson Crocodile-effect leather Solitaire pump in sage; $805, at Rupert Sanderson, London, and rupertsanderson.com. 6. Ralph Lauren Lauren embossed leather pump; $110, ralphlauren.com. This story first appeared in the Sept. 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Sasha Charnin Morrison THRnews@thr.com @thr