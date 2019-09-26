6 Trendy Crocodile Heels Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock

Take a bite out of fall fashion with these polished pumps.

Channel a 2019 version of an iconic Hitchcock heroine in fall's polished, crocodile-embossed pumps. Here are six options to take a big bite out of fall fashion.

1. Jimmy Choo

Embossed leather Lexica T-bar pump; $895, at select Jimmy Choo stores and jimmychoo.com.

2. By Far

Croc-embossed Diana leather slingback in gray; $562, byfar.com.

3. Mansur Gavriel

Croc-embossed slingback in dark brown; $475, at Mansur Gavriel, Los Angeles, and mansurgavriel.com.

4. Michael Kors Collection

Violetta suede and embossed leather Mary Jane pump; $895, at select Michael Kors stores, or 866-709-5677 for locations and michaelkors.com.

5. Rupert Sanderson

Crocodile-effect leather Solitaire pump in sage; $805, at Rupert Sanderson, London, and rupertsanderson.com.

6. Ralph Lauren

Lauren embossed leather pump; $110, ralphlauren.com.

