6 Woodsy Scents for All Genders

Genderless fragrances are the latest in inclusive beauty, made by labels adored by Cate Blanchett (Armani) and Meghan Markle (Jo Malone London). Notes of musk and the forest in new gender-neutral scents conjure earthy warmth for autumn nights. Go into the woods with these six luxe fragrances.

1. Byredo

Rich cognac swirled with patchouli, violet and vanilla makes Slow Dance an intoxicating sweet, woody unisex scent; $260, at Nordstrom, The Grove or at byredo.com.

2. Acqua di Parma

Signatures of the Sun in Oud shines with rich complexity thanks to top notes of leather, orange, sandalwood and musk; $270, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or at acquadiparma.com.

3. Jo Malone London

Poppy & Barley is peppered with cotton-soft barley, black currant and floral poppies to interpret an English meadow; $140, at Jo Malone, Beverly Hills or at jomalone.com.

4. Malin + Goetz

The brand’s Leather scent is a touch spicy (pepper, clove) and a bit woodsy (sandalwood, cedarwood); $95, at Space NK, Brentwood Country Mart or malinandgoetz.com.

5. Armani Prive

Woodsy citrus Orangerie Venise features bergamot boosted by cedarwood and moss for an earthy-meets-fruity scent; $175, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills or nemainmarcus.com.

6. Tiffany & Co.

Basil and grapefruit-tinged Tiffany & LOVE fragrance; $105, at Bloomingdale’s or bloomingdales.com.

