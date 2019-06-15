'60 Minutes' Producer Katherine Textor Dies at 45

The CBS producer collaborated with Morley Safer on nearly all of the storyteller’s reports in his last years.

Katherine “Katy” Textor, the dedicated producer who collaborated with Morley Safer over his last years on CBS' 60 Minutes, died of cancer at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday. She was 45.

The producer fought a courageous battle, according to the 60 Minutes staff, and continued to work throughout her illness producing stories for other correspondents, including the first televised interview with a Theranos whistleblower and story about the Syrian refugee crisis.

“Katy Textor was a scrupulous journalist and a wonderful storyteller. Her energy and personality will be impossible to replace at 60 Minutes,” said Bill Owens, 60 Minutes executive producer.

Tanya Simon, executive editor of 60 Minutes added, “Katy fought a courageous battle over the last two and a half years but her tenacity didn't surprise those of us who knew her at 60 Minutes. We saw it in her work and in her friendships — she was whip-smart with a megawatt smile and a fierce sense of loyalty, warmth and compassion.”

Textor is remembered for her dedication to Safer and work that helped keep the legendary correspondent on the air until a few weeks before his death. Over a 12-year period with Safer, she produced profiles, features and investigations, including the first interview with Ruth Madoff in 2011, which was watched by nearly 19 million.

Textor came to CBS News in 2003 from ABC News, where she was a White House producer and political reporter on the Bush-Gore 2000 presidential race and worked for the documentary unit. She began working with Safer at 60 Minutes in 2004.

Katherine Textor was born May 17, 1974 in Seattle, Wash., where she grew up. She attended Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts and later served on the school’s board of trustees. Textor was squash team co-captain at the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree from the Annenberg School of Communication.

The talented producer and mother leaves behind her husband Colin Farmer and their children, Riley and Will. She is also survived by her parents, Wendy and George Textor, and her brothers, Clinton and Andrew, and their families.