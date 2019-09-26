60th Annual Clio Awards Celebrate Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow

Billie Eilish also made an appearance at the awards show, which incorporates honors awarded by Clio's musical arm.

The Clio Awards, known as "the Oscars of advertising," celebrated its 60th anniversary at this year's ceremony on Wednesday by honoring both creatives in the industry and stars like Sheryl Crow and Joan Jett.

Pop culture juggernaut Andy Cohen hosted the show at the Manhattan Center in New York City, sprinkling in timely jokes — like the Clios' 1959 establishment being the same year Nancy Pence gave birth to her son: "I don't think that's the last time we're gonna see him come out," — while handing out Grand Clio trophies to ad agencies such as Droga5 and FCB.

Though Clio Music is a separate entity, much like Clio's other off-shoots in sports, fashion, health and entertainment, the advertising ceremony typically includes awards for those in the music industry — one being the lifetime achievement award, which went to Jett this year.

"I was flying home from L.A. at the beginning of the year, and I watched the Joan Jett documentary [Bad Reputation]. I’ve always known Joan Jett, loved her music, thought she was amazing, but watching that documentary and seeing everything that she did for rock ‘n roll and women, and how she still is really helping young artists, just really blew me away," Clio president Nicole Purcell told The Hollywood Reporter. "She’s a creative genius, from writing her own stuff to producing, starting her own label — she did it all to help women and she’s still doing it. I got off the plane and I reached out to her manager."

Jett made a rare acoustic performance after accepting the award. During her speech, she referenced Nike's use of "Bad Reputation" in a spot that highlighted the Women's World Cup for soccer earlier this year. "It was stunning and carries a strong message beyond the brand," she said.

Crow received the Clio Music impact award, which honors artists whose originality has made a significant impact on pop culture and their industry, resulting in social change. Longtime friend Katie Couric introduced Crow, highlighting her work for organizations such as Sandy Hook Promise and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"I will say, it’s been an interesting journey. Obviously, a lot has changed not only in the music business, with people not buying albums anymore," Crow said on stage. "We get our music almost like we get our news; everything is very quick and it’s all about the attention span and the demise of the attention span. So writing songs has become sort of an archaic practice, but for me, a 57-year-old woman, it’s a fascinating time to be a songwriter and be a writer in general."

She went on to thank other creatives and writers — particularly, journalists.

"Anyone who’s in the press, I laud you, I appreciate you. It’s taxing to write about what’s really happening out there and to stay with it when you feel like the words are just falling on deaf ears because there’s so much information," Crow added. "Every single day, I have people saying, 'Shut up and sing.'"

Crow also explained that she recently joined Citi's #SeeHerHearHer initiative to further equality between women and men in the music business. "We’re finally saying, 'This is enough.' We’re trying to figure out ways to encourage young women to not only be interested in learning an instrument, but interested in engineering and producing and being agents and heads of record labels and being artists," she said.

The evening's other big musical winners included Billie Eilish, who, along with her brother Finneas O'Connell, made an appearance to accept a Grand Clio for their 2018 Apple commercial.

Purcell attributed the celebrity involvement, along with elements like a red carpet and a full choir on stage, to Clio's attempts to "go back to the beginning" when the awards show was "very Oscar-esque."

See the full list of Clio Awards winners here.