7 New Hotspots for Young Executives in Hollywood

E.P. & L.P.’s rooftop bar, which opened in 2015, has views from the Hollywood Hills to Mid-City.

Craig's who? The millennial set favors newer restaurants and vegan options when picking their meet-up locations.

On a typical Tuesday night at Craig's, you can find a studio chief taking a business dinner, or a network executive enjoying a Meldman's Honey Truffle Chicken. One thing is in shorter supply: millennials.

Young Hollywood is skipping out on the more traditional industry networking spots, instead flocking to watering holes that offer something aesthetically pleasing, gastronomically satisfying and geographically ideal.

The Melrose corridor offers locales like Melrose Umbrella Company, The Fat Dog and Zinqué, while the rooftop balcony E.P. & L.P., heavily trafficked by the likes of Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, is often packed with 35-and-under execs hashing out deals.

While the company town classics include pigs in a blanket at Craig's or chicken Parmesan from Dan Tana's, the tastes of young Hollywood are different. If a dinner partner has dietary restrictions, there's Gracias Madre, a meatless Mexican restaurant that is a favorite vegan stop of Natalie Portman. Others flock to Marvin on Beverly for its natural wine selection. ("People really love their orange wine," notes one film executive.)

In THR's casual survey of young power brokers, the San Vicente Bungalows was consistently cited as a new go-to networking stop. Since opening in October 2018, the West Hollywood membership club has become a post-workday networking spot for those looking for something with the exclusivity of Soho House but not solely entertainment-industry-focused. "The common thread is that everyone who belongs there is an interesting person doing interesting things, and that doesn't necessarily mean they are making a lot of money," says Bungalows creator Jeff Klein.

Location is now the biggest drink-having determinant for many in the 35-and-under set. Beverly Hills is no longer the epicenter it once was, with companies like Blumhouse and Rideback expanding into Filipinotown. "It's more about geography than it is about being a 'hot spot,' " says Netflix's Mandy Beckner.

Still, Craig's, Dan Tana's and other established Hollywood haunts' refusal to reinvent themselves remains a selling point for some in young Hollywood. "It has that old-school, Rat Pack Hollywood vibe with the big leather booths and the maître d' who people are slipping 20s," notes Andrew Graham, a CAA agent and Craig's enthusiast. "They also have delicious vegan ice cream."

