7 Sustainable, Star-Approved Fashion Labels to Honor Earth Month

These eco-friendly fashion brands count fans such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Chastain, Patrick Dempsey, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Paulson, Rooney Mara and Katy Perry.

When it comes to the Hollywood event circuit, initiatives such as Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress (which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary) and Eco-Age’s Green Carpet Challenge have long advocated for earth-friendly dressing. And a growing array of luxury designers, mainstream brands, and rising labels are joining the mission to mind the environment beyond the step-and-repeat.

With the rise of technology that can spin everything from plastic water bottles to sugarcane byproducts into wearable garments, a host of green fashion options ranging from pioneering eco design advocate Stella McCartney to H&M’s star-backed Conscious collection make it increasingly easier to cultivate a sustainable and stylish closet.

Whether you’re uber-conscious of climate change and carbon footprints or you’re giving your closet a cruelty-free overhaul, there’s no need to compromise in the chic department. Here, get to know a handful of names (from red carpet regulars Alberta Ferretti and Mary Alice Haney to Rooney Mara's luxe-vegan label and a Meghan Markle-approved sneaker brand) creating effortless pieces designed for dressing like every day is Earth Day.

Alberta Ferretti

Veteran fashion designer Alberta Ferretti isn’t just stepping away from her signature ethereal aesthetic in favor of more modern silhouettes — she’s also calling attention to the state of the earth with her sustainable Love Me capsule line. In March, the Italian designer took over Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals cafe in London with Eco-Age, the environmental advocacy nonprofit co-founded by Livia Firth, to fête the launch of her collection ($390 and up), which features recycled cashmere sweaters emblazoned with calls to action such as “It’s a Wonderful World,” “Love Me,” “Help Me” and “Save the Earth.”

Other eco-minded pieces include organic cotton tees, mini skirts and outerwear, all finished with recycled garment labels. The range launches online at albertaferretti.com on April 15 (a week before Earth Day) and will be shoppable through September.

Haney Green Label

Hollywood stylist-turned-fashion designer Mary Alice Haney’s California-luxe dresses are already a red carpet go-to among Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and Chrissy Teigen (to name a few). Haney’s Green Label ($495 to $980) doesn’t sacrifice her signature sexy silhouettes and details — asymmetrical hems, skin-baring side slits and one-shoulder cuts — in the designs, which are made using repurposed leftover materials, including hammered or patterned silks.

Available exclusively online at shophaney.com, the Green Label capsule is produced in L.A. factories that minimize their carbon footprints. Recent sightings include the Paloma gown on both Juliette Lewis and Erin Foster and the Dakota mini dress on country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

BreeLayne

Unable to find sustainable pieces to fill her own wardrobe, L.A.-based designer Bree Layne Carter (who previously interned at Cynthia Vincent, The Row and Reformation) founded her eponymous luxury brand in 2015 as a way to spin deadstock and vintage fabrics into elevated pieces she’d wear herself. Since then, BreeLayne has been championed by Katy Perry (who recently wore the black leather Raven overalls), Olivia Munn (who sported a seafoam velvet top and pants combo to this year’s Comic Con), and Emma Watson (who wore a mesh and silk off-shoulder top during her press tour for The Circle), to name a few.

The upcycled, upscale brand takes a decidedly slow fashion approach to reduce its carbon footprint, by using eco-friendly dyes and recycled materials for its packaging, paying a fair wage to its Downtown L.A.-based artisans and shipping orders weekly. Red carpet-ready pieces such as the ruffled Agata gown with a crystal halter ($1,095) and the sequined puff-sleeved Adelina dress ($1,325) along with the Kourtney Kardashian fave Gigi patchwork leather jacket ($1,995) are all made to order to ensure a zero-waste process, and the brand also plants a tree in partnership with the National Forest Foundation for every purchase.

Hiraeth

Hiraeth’s second-ever collection is comprised of architecturally-inspired silhouettes and a monochrome palette—exactly what you might expect from Girl With A Dragon Tattoo actress Rooney Mara (known for her goth-luxe red carpet choices from Givenchy and Dior), who co-founded the luxury fashion label last year with close friends Sarah Schloat and Chrys Wong.

The animal-free brand’s spring-summer 2019 range includes a puff-sleeved cotton linen top (recently worn by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink), a crisp floral-embroidered cotton blouse ($595), a cinched-waist V-neck dress with puffed sleeves ($695), geometric faux leather harnesses ($375), a white floral jacquard Estella dress with a front cut-away hem ($1,550) and a plush silk-lined faux fur jacket ($750) that was recently worn by Sarah Paulson.

Taylor + Thomas

Upon close inspection, leather lovers would never guess that Taylor & Thomas’ Jane Birkin-meets-Louis XIV loafers and Patti Smith-inspired Chelsea boots aren’t the real deal. The L.A.-based line was launched in August of 2018 by friends Elizabeth Thomas James (a former video producer for Concord Music Group) and Jessica Taylor Mead (previously a designer for Current/Elliott, Equipment, and Joie), who bonded over their desire for more vegan-friendly fashion during a footwear design class at Otis College of Art and Design. The ethical luxury label uses sustainably-made vegan leather and vegetable dyes for its stylish steppers ($385 to $585), which put a modern twist on '60s and ’70s shoe silhouettes.

Fans of the brand include Amber Valletta, vegan actors Jessica Chastain and Nikki Reed and Juno Temple (who starred in the label’s fall campaign). Taylor & Thomas’ dust bags are made from deadstock fabrics and ribbons, while the boxes are recyclable and made from upcycled materials.

For the label’s second collection (set to launch this summer), the designer duo were influenced by the mods and punks of London’s Carnaby Street and the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles.

Bleusalt

Founded in 2017 by photographer Lyndie Benson, the Malibu-born brand’s eco-friendly staples — all made in L.A. from beachwood tree fibers grown in Austria—reflect the coastal city’s breezy-chic lifestyle. Cindy Crawford (a close friend of Benson) and Kris Jenner are among the fans of Bleusalt’s best-selling cashmere-like wraps, dresses, joggers and other essentials, which range from $50 for a bralette to $140 for the flared-leg Cindy sweatpant (designed specifically for the supermodel) to $185 for a maxi-length slip dress.

Men seeking to lounge in luxury can scoop up fitted trousers or a relaxed blazer from the label’s five-piece menswear capsule line designed by Patrick Dempsey ($50 to $350) alongside hoodies, pullovers and sweats.

Allbirds

Though San Francisco-based Allbirds has been creating sustainable sneakers since 2016, the direct-to-consumer startup got official A-list approval when Leonardo DiCaprio signed on last year as an investor. The $1.4 billion B-Corp company is known for its uber-comfy trainers made from New Zealand merino wool, which use 60 percent less energy to produce than the materials in synthetic footwear.

Adding to the brand’s environmental street cred is its Tree line of shoes that launched last year: The uppers are spun from eucalyptus tree fibers (which uses 95 percent less water to produce than cotton), while the soles are made of SweetFoam (AllBird’s proprietary and now open-source material made from renewable Brazilian sugarcane that’s the first carbon-negative EVA foam alternative in the world) and the shoelaces are crafted from recycled plastic bottles.

Veja

After Veja’s retro V10 trainers graced the feet of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in October, the French fair-trade sneaker brand (which launched in 2005) swiftly became one of the most-Googled shoe names last year. The environmentally-friendly shoes (also loved by Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne, among others) are made of organic cotton, sustainably-harvested wild rubber from the Amazon, recycled plastic bottles and vegetable-tanned leather. There are plenty of colors and vegan options, too, starting at just $95 a pair.

Earlier this month, Veja collaborated with French designer Christophe Lemaire's eponymous fashion label on a capsule line of Lemaire x Veja high-top and low-top sneakers and a style inspired by an Italian Army shoe, with cotton canvas or knit mesh uppers made from recycled plastic bottles ($180 in white, black and red at Matchesfashion). The brand has teamed up with Uniqlo, Lacoste and other labels in the past.