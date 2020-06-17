'That '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Three Women

The alleged separate incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003, according to authorities.

Daniel Masterson on Wednesday was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with raping three women.

The That '70s Show star was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The case was filed for warrant Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office. Masterson was arrested Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., according to jail records. His bond was set at $3.3 million. He bonded out at 2:44 p.m., according to jail records.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. The actor is alleged to have raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. And, sometime between October and December of 2003, according to authorities, the actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

The district attorney's office noted it declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other investigations, one due to insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

A rep for Masterson could not immediately reached for comment.

Los Angeles police began investigating Masterson over sexual-assault claims in 2017.

The actor played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. He also stared alongside his '70s Show castmate Ashton Kutcher in the Netflix series The Ranch.

At the time the LAPD investigations were reported, Masterson's rep denied any wrongdoing at that time.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.