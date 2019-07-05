7.1 Earthquake Rocks Southern California

The latest tremblor originated just 11 miles outside of Ridgecrest, Calif., which was the site of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 7.1 rocked Southern California on Friday night, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS then reported a following earthquake of 5.5 just 20 minutes later, followed by another 5.5 quake about an hour after.

The 7.1 earthquake, the largest in 20 years, again originated near Ridgecrest, Calif., which was the site of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday. At least 1,700 aftershocks have been recorded since. The first 5.5 quake was closer to Little Lake, Calif., the USGS said. The 7.1 quake could be felt as far north as Sacramento, east as Las Vegas and south as Mexico.

In downtown Los Angeles, 150 miles away, offices in skyscrapers rolled and rocked for at least 30 seconds. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department advised the public not to call 911 unless there was a true emergency in the immediate aftermath of the event; later, the chief of LAFD tweeted, "Your @LAFD is no longer in Earthquake Mode after a Citywide survey determined no injuries or significant damage."

Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the state Office of Emergency Services operations center "to its highest level." "The state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders," he said.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at the Geological Survey, tweeted that Thursday's earthquake was a "foreshock" and that Friday's quake was on the same fault system as the earlier quake. "You know we say we have a 1 in 20 chance that an earthquake will be followed by something bigger? This is that 1 in 20 time," she tweeted.

In L.A., Dodger Stadium was swaying for 30 seconds -- the Dodgers, currently playing a game, never stopped during the shaking -- while Disneyland evacuated rides while the park conducted safety checks. The Disneyland Mobile App marked all rides as "temporarily closed" on Friday night.

Six Flags Magic Mountain also reported that it had evacuated all its rides and was conducting safety checks following the earthquake. "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority and as a precautionary measure, we are conducting an extensive visual, structural, and operational safety checks on all of the rides before re-opening," it said in a tweet.

Visitors at Knott's Berry Farm also reported that rides had been shut down following the earthquake. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Knott's for comment.

L.A.'s transit options were affected on Friday night by the quake, with Metrolink reporting that it had stopped service in the wake of the earthquake and LAX saying that airport officials were checking terminals and surrounding areas for injuries (they had found none so far).

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt reported that he was in a movie theater in L.A. that was evacuated following the quake. "In LA and just evacuated a movie theater as another quake struck. Bigger than yesterday’s," he said.

