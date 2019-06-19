8 Pieces to Revamp Any Hollywood Kitchen

Spice up your wine nights with a Dacor Heritage Wine Station or Genuwine Spiral Wine Cellar.

What's new in Hollywood homes? Bolder hues and attention-grabbing accoutrements to entice true gourmands. Cook in style with these eight trendy appliances and decorations — including wine cellars, murals and ranges —that will give your kitchen a facelift.

1. Black Crow Mural

The EKB Dark custom wall covering is based on watercolors; $30/square foot, blackcrowstudios.com.

2. Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Kettle

A sleek design with a built-in thermometer for a perfect cuppa; from $149, fellowproducts.com, available at Williams-Sonoma.

3. Dacor Heritage Wine Station

An automated dispensing system that maintains freshness for 60 days and offers 1-, 3- or 6-ounce pours; price upon request, dacor.com, available on Amazon.

4. Space Theory Backsplash

This system, here in Just Blue Technical Laminate, is customizable; from $20,000, inquiries@spacetheory.com.

5. Genuwine Spiral Wine Cellar

A commercial-grade climate-controlled system for above or below ground; $125,000 for 8-foot, 2-inch, 1,450-bottle cellar with round-hinged doors, genuwinecellars.com.

6. Lacanche Range

With extras like a warming oven, induction heating, electric griddle and fryer, this 595/16-inch Fontenay in Delft blue is one of 21 models; from $12,850, by appointment at Culver City location.

7. Vermicular Cooker

The Musui-Kamado with cast iron pot and induction heating is a precision multicooker to steam, sous vide, sear, roast and bake; $670, vermicular.us/shop.

8. Officine Gullo

Bespoke Professional Series range is made of heavy gauge steel; $26,999, officinegullo.com.

This story first appeared in the June 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.