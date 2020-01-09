Red Watch Alert: 8 Timepieces To Pair With a Maroon Tux

With stylish men rocking the bold hue on the carpet, there’s no better time for a watch to match.

As actors like Sterling K. Brown and Fleabag's Andrew Scott wear shades of the color red on Hollywood's carpet circuit, luxury watchmakers are also debuting timepieces in the bold hue. Here's a look at the latest in crimson dials, the hot color trend in status watches.

1. Chopard

The red-lacquered dial on the stainless-steel Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Zagato 100th Anniversary is limited to 100 pieces. Ryan Reynolds wears the brand in Netflix’s 6 Underground; $6,890, at Chopard, New York and South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa or chopard.com.

2. Jaeger-LeCoultre

A stainless-steel case can be flipped to protect the face on the manual-winding Reverso Tribute Small Seconds with a wine-red dial; $7,650, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, New York and Beverly Hills or jaeger-lecoultre.com.

3. IWC

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton collaborated on this black-zirconium-oxide ceramic 46.5mm Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Edition, limited to 100 pieces, with a bordeaux-red dial. Chris Evans is a fan of the brand; $49,200, at IWC Schaffhausen, New York, and Feldmar Watch Company, Los Angeles or mrporter.com.

4. Omega

The 40mm yellow gold Deville Trésor Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer 125th Anniversary Edition features a red enamel dial and celebrates the debut of an iconic movement. $17,800, at Omega, New York and Beverly Hills or omegawatches.com.

5. Bovet

The Virtuoso V offers two dials: jumping hours and retrograde minutes on a red guilloché dial on one side, which flips to reveal a second, openwork dial with off-center hours and minutes and power-reserve indicator; $70,000, at Cellini Jewelers, New York, and Watches of Switzerland, Las Vegas or watchesofswitzerland.com.

6. Czapek

The 38.5mm steel Quai des Bergues Guilloché Ricochet “Rhubarb Red” takes its name from the lacquered dial’s unique hand-engraved pattern; $15,600, at Cellini Jewelers, New York or cellinijewelers.com and Oster Jewelers, Denver.

7. TAG Heuer

Limited to 169 pieces, this Monaco with a red-sunray dial is one of five special editions which commemorate the model’s 50th anniversary; $6,550, at TAG Heuer, New York, and Bhindi Jewelers, Artesia or tagheuer.com.

8. Grand Seiko

A nod to the 20th anniversary of its Spring Drive, the 44.5mm rose-gold Sport Spring Drive Chronograph GMT SBGC230 is limited to 100 pieces and features a deep maroon dial; $42,000, at Seiko, New York, and Grand Seiko, Beverly Hills or grand-seiko.com.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.