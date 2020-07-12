8 Relaxation Essentials, From Bath Soaks to Room Spray

Help relieve the worries of the day with these products, from incense to essential oils, for clarity and relaxation.

1. ABA LOVE APOTHECARY

Among the offerings from this Black-owned brand, by certified aromatherapist Aba Gyepi-Garbrah, are its Wanderlust Room & Linen Spray with tranquil wood and citrus notes; $32, abaloveapothecary.com

2. ANATOME

This Balance + Stability Essential Oil Elixir roll-on combines St. John's wort, angelica seed and black spruce for a blend promoting emotional clarity; $28, net-a-porter.com

3. COMMUNE

These serenity-inducing sandalwood incense sticks are hand-rolled in Hayashi Ryushodo, a 180-year-old shop in Kyoto, Japan; $32, communedesign.com

4. GOODNIGHT DARLING CO.

The hand-blended Deep Detox Bath Soak from this Black-owned business combines pink Himalayan and Dead Sea salts, pink rose petals and lavender and eucalyptus essential oils; $23, goodnightdarling.co

5. SEED TO SKIN

The Retreat mineral bath salts, made in Italy, include Sicilian sea salt, marine algae, and wild rose and sandalwood essential oils; $91, net-a-porter.com

6. THE WELL

The wellness brand's Reset essential oil blend mixes bergamot mint, cedarwood, geranium and ylang ylang; $48, the-well.com

7. PLANT MAKEUP

Handmade Pink Rose incense cones in packaging made from recycled material; $14 for a set of four, plantmakeup.com

8. CINNAMON PROJECTS

Brass burner ($150) and 7 AM incense sticks with black tea, clay, driftwood and marigold ($30 for set of 25); cinnamonprojects.com

