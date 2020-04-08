8 Trendy Face Masks to Treat Skin At Home

Create an at-home spa with top-notch skincare goods from Herbivore, Youth to the People, RéVive and Sisley-Paris.

More than one kind of face mask is growing in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump announced new face mask recommendations last week, instructing Americans to cover their faces with cloth while out in public. The fashion community has already seen the ascent of the face mask style statement after the pieces hit the front row of Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks in February. Meanwhile, luxury fashion houses — including Chanel, Armani and Saint Laurent — transformed factories into manufacturing centers for medical face masks to donate.

But for skincare aficionados, face masks have a whole different meaning. Stars, ranging from Kristen Bell to Gabrielle Union, are embracing stay at home orders and turning to self-care while social distancing. Stars have been posting their favorite at-home spa products — from sheet masks to gel masks — to keep skin fresh during a stressful time.

Here are eight popular face masks to help treat dry or problematic skin at home.

1. Hetime

Spouses Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got cozy with some Hetime Anti-Aging and Hydrating Face Masks ($8) to show their "couples style," as she wrote on Instagram on March 25.

2. Loops

This week, Gabrielle Union relaxed with the Loops Double Take sheet masks ($30) with sunflower seed oil and aloe vera.

3. Youth to the People

The Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask ($48) uses superberries and THD ascorbate to brighten the skin with Vitamin C.

4. Herbivore

With a smooth jelly-like texture, the label's iridescent Exfoliating Glow Facial ($58) exfoliates the skin thanks to acids from fruit and willow bark, for weekly use.

5. Sisley-Paris

Fans of Sisley-Paris' Black Rose Cream Mask ($166) include Danai Gurira, Allison Williams and January Jones; the rinse-free treatment works to plump, tone, moisturize and soften.

6. Boscia

Ariana Grande has tried out the Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask ($34) to minimize pores. Other Boscia fans include Sophie Turner and Lea Michele.

7. The Inkey List

Makeup artist Frankie Boyd got Scarlett Johansson's skin red carpet ready with The Inkey List for the 2020 Golden Globes. Try its Kaolin Mask ($6.99) with clay to reduce oil on the face.

8. RéVive Skincare

Chrissy Teigen's favorite Masque de Radiance ($150) brightens the skin, and selfie-lovers will appreciate its pearly-white, "souffle-like" texture.