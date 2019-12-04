8 Ways for Men to Rock Pink for a Red Carpet Event or Holiday Party

Worn by peacocks like Sterling K. Brown, KJ Apa and Jason Momoa, the hue is the color of the moment for stylish stars.

Hollywood is ready to think pink — for men. Jason Momoa wore a pink velvet suit (and scrunchie) by Fendi to the Oscars. Alex Rodriguez chose a brightly hued pink ensemble by Tom Ford when celebrating Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas residency. And Riverdale's KJ Apa donned a custom Ermenegildo Zegna XXX pink suit at the People's Choice Awards last month.

Here are eight ways for men to sport the bold color on the red carpet or at that company holiday party.

1. Alexander McQueen

Single-breasted, slim-fit suit jacket in wool and mohair; $1,985, mrporter.com.

2. Brioni

James Van Der Beek opted for a pink bellini velvet jacket from Brioni at the Emmys this year. Try the bow tie in cotton and silk velvet; $200, brioni.com.

3. Boglioli

Single-breasted wool blazer with contrasting peak lapels; $1,250, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or saks.com.

4. Cartier

Large model, automatic Santos de Cartier watch in 18-karat pink gold with silvered opaline dial and alligator strap; $17,800, at Cartier, Beverly Hills or cartier.com.

5. Tom Ford

Atticus cocktail jacket in pink leopard metallic jacquard with satin shawl collar; $4,590, made to measure, at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills or tomford.com.

6. Paul Smith

Pink wool contrast-lapel suit jacket with notched lapels and single-button closure; $1,187, farfetch.com.

7. Christian Louboutin

Dandelion moccasin with metallic glitter and grosgrain edging; $895, at Christian Louboutin, West Hollywood or christianlouboutin.com.

8. Richard James

Pleated evening shirt in Swiss cotton poplin with double cuffs and mother-of-pearl front buttons; $285, richard-james.com.

