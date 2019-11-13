9 Most Memorable Looks at the Country Music Awards

Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman top off the list.

Country music's hottest stars are celebrating the 2019 Country Music Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. Ahead of the awards show, musicians brought their best style statements to the red carpet. From Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves to the cast of Big Little Lies, see who topped off the list of the nine best dressed stars.

Kacey Musgraves

The country princess, styled by Erica Cloud, went for a canary yellow feather and sequin embellished dress from the Valentino spring-summer 2020 collection.

Nicole Kidman

There to support husband and nominee Keith Urban, Kidman opted for a sequined ruby dress with a bird-of-paradise pattern and fringed hem from Versace's spring-summer 2020 collection.

Carrie Underwood

The elegant CMAs host chose a decorated Elie Madi dress with a sheer overlay and contrasting dusty blue cape train, complete with Jimmy Choo heels and Jared Lehr earrings — dressed by Marina Toybina and Courtney Webster.

Lil Nas X

The "Old Town Road" rapper donned a black Western suit with blinged-out fringe, patent leather pants and a black cowboy hat and buckle, natch.

Jimmie Allen

Allen was all about metallic accents. The singer-songwriter's golden boots by Kimevski's Kustoms, reading "Dad" on the toe, were the finishing touch. He walked the carpet with partner Alexis Gale and posed with his hand on her pregnant belly.

Kelsea Ballerini

Dressed by stylist Molly Dickson, Ballerini dazzled in an embellished, geometric-patterned maxi skirt with a high slit paired with a long-sleeved crop top from Raisa Vanessa's spring-summer 2020 collection.

Halsey

Shying away from her rainbow hair and edgier dresses, Halsey went dreamy with an off-the-shoulder floral Nedret Tacirogluball gown and Le Vian earrings, styled by Zoe Costello, and red locks with retro waves. "The inspiration for Halsey’s look always comes from her music," Costello says. "Specifically, every look we’ve done recently is inspired by her new single 'Graveyard.' For this carpet, I want to show her softer more ethereal side and do something more romantic and classic."

Maren Morris

"The Middle" singer stepped out in a statement two-piece Honayda ensemble with full skirt and sky blue ruffled sleeves, styled by Dani Michelle.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon went classic in a black sparkly minidress, featuring an asymmetrical neckline. The Morning Show star's outfit was designed by Yves Saint Laurent with styling by Petra Flannery.