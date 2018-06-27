'A Bronx Tale: The Musical' Sets Broadway Closing Date

The production directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks will conclude its run Aug. 5, ahead of a national tour kickoff in the fall.

Robert De Niro’s Broadway production A Bronx Tale: The Musical is closing its curtains. Representatives for the show announced Wednesday that its final performance at the Longacre Theatre will be Sunday, Aug. 5, ending a run of just under two years.

When it closes, the musical adaptation of Chazz Palminteri's one-man play about growing up on the mean streets of the Bronx and being taken under the wing of a local gangster named Sonny will have played 29 previews and 700 regular performances. The show premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey to critical and popular acclaim early in 2016 and transferred to Broadway later that year, officially opening on Dec. 1.

Palminteri currently is appearing at certain performances as Sonny, a role he also played onscreen in the 1993 film version directed by De Niro.

De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks co-directed the musical, which features a book by Palminteri; music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner Alan Menken; and lyrics by Grammy winner Glenn Slater. Sergio Trujillo served as the production’s choreographer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s review of the musical, “there's no shortage of major-league talent involved” in the production. Critic Frank Scheck praised the show for its “clever visual touches," applauding Zaks for creating “adept musical staging" while De Niro "contributed to the show's surprisingly powerful emotional depth.”

Produced by Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamore Entertainment, A Bronx Tale's capitalization has been reported as $10 million. A spokesperson for the show said that while recoupment has not yet been announced, the numbers are close, with a clearer financial picture expected by the end of the run.

The production posted healthy weekly grosses in the $800,000 range throughout its first year but has begun to slip in recent months as competition from newer shows benefiting from Tony Awards attention increased. Cumulative grosses to date are at $64.9 million.

A North American tour is scheduled to launch Oct. 14 in Rochester, New York, ahead of its official press opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

The play recently made headlines after a protester, who held up a “Re-elect Trump 2020” sign close to the stage at the Longacre Theatre during the show's curtain call, was escorted out. The protest was a response to De Niro stirring chaos by chanting "Fuck Trump!" to the audience at the Tony Awards.