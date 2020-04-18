'A Chorus Line' Broadway Cast Offer Quarantine-Themed Reunion Dance

In the six-minute clip uploaded online Thursday, the forty-four members perform the opening sequence from their respective locations amid home isolation.

Amid home isolation and social distancing, the cast of the 2006 Broadway revival of A Chorus Line have come together to offer a quarantine-themed dance performance.

In the six-minute clip uploaded online on Thursday, the forty-four members perform the opening sequence from their respective locations. Some were in their living room or kitchen, while others were outside on their back porch, in the driveway, and even on a beach.

Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise, Lorin Latarro and Mario Lopez were among the participants, with the piece directed by Jeffrey Schecter. The video was born out of a Facebook group where the former cast members reunited and began sharing dance moves.

"We were all looking forward to something," said the cast in a statement to Playbill. "While we currently live in a completely uncertain world, having knowledge of something good coming our way was enough to get us through the next day. Now it's time to share our joy with everyone. Because, after all... it's what we did for love."

View the clip below.