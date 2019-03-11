Third 'Christmas Prince' Movie Set at Netflix

The film, titled 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby,' will follow Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) as they welcome another royal family to Adolvia to renew an ancient truce.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only royal couple that are expecting.

Netflix announced on Monday that the fan-favorite holiday film A Christmas Prince is getting a third movie in the series titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

The streamer announced the news with a Twitter post of a sonogram that included a baby wearing a crown. The photo included the text "Baby makes 3" and teased that the film will come out this holiday season. The Twitter account captioned the photo, "Some personal news..."

The Royal Baby follows the 2017 original film and its 2018 sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

The first film followed journalist Amber (Rose McIver) as she traveled to the fictional foreign nation of Aldovia to cover Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). After she was mistaken as the young Princess Emily's (Honor Kneafsey) new tutor, Amber played along with the fake identity, hoping to uncover a story. Amber and Richard eventually fell in love and became engaged.

The Royal Wedding picked up with Amber and Richard as they planned their wedding, though conflict arose when Amber began to second guess if she was fit to become a queen. Meanwhile, Richard was faced with a political crisis that threatened to tarnish both the holiday season and the future of the kingdom.

In The Royal Baby, Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom to renew an ancient truce. When the priceless 600-year-old treaty disappears, peace between the two royals families is put in jeopardy and an ancient curse threatens the family. Similar to the first two movies, the third film also takes place during Christmastime.

The original film became an overnight sensation and was a popular topic on social media following its November 2017 release. While the streamer doesn't release their ratings, A Christmas Prince has become a bit of a cult hit for Netflix.

John Schultz, who directed The Royal Wedding, will return to direct the film. In addition to McIver and Lamb returning as the royal couple, Alice Krige is confirmed to reprise her role as Queen Helena.

Nate Atkins penned the script. He previously wrote The Royal Wedding and co-wrote A Christmas Prince alongside Karen Schaler.

Principal photography for the film is currently underway in Romania.