A&E Cancels 'Live PD' Amid Nationwide Police Brutality Protests

A&E has canceled reality show Live PD as nationwide protests against police brutality continue and days after a Texas newspaper reported that crew filmed the death of a Black man while in the custody of law enforcement officers and subsequently destroyed the footage.

In a statement, A&E said: “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

The network's decision to cancel Live PD, a show which follows police officers on patrol in real time, will come as a blow as it had been building its brand around the show which was a ratings juggernaut and filled multiple hours a weekend, and regularly dominated all other basic cable series in similar time slots. Just two months ago, the network renewed it for 160 episodes — onto the already substantial order. The network was so confident in the series that it earned a 450-hour renewal back in 2018. It was also among the few unscripted series able to navigate the current pandemic, airing specials focusing on first responders when so many states went on lockdown.

The move comes after Paramount Network pulled the plug on the long-running police reality show Cops on Tuesday and as protests continue against police brutality and systemic racism after a Black man George Floyd was killed by Minnesota police. A spokesperson for Discovery's ID channel says its similar show, Body Cam, is also off the schedule for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, the Austin American-Statesman reported that the Live PD crew shot video of the March 2019 death in custody of Javier Ambler following his arrest for a traffic violation by Williamson County sherif's deputies. A representative of the reality show told the newspaper that the footage had been destroyed and can no longer be handed over to Austin investigators

As news of the cancelation broke, Live PD host Dan Abrams tweeted that he was "Shocked & beyond disappointed" and that he was previously "convinced the show would go on."

