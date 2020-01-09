A+E Networks and OZY Media Form First-Look Production Pact

Silicon Valley-funded OZY Media has been building out content offerings.

A+E Networks has entered into a first-look production deal with OZY Media that includes multiple projects annually across platforms, from live events and podcasts to original series.

The announcement was made by Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group, and Carlos Watson, OZY Media co-founder and CEO.

OZY Media was founded in 2013 as a digital magazine, with capital from Silicon Valley investors including Emerson Collective as well as German publishing giant Axel Springer. It has ramped up content and now hosts a flurry of podcasts and increasing slate of series including The Contenders for BBC and Take on America on PBS.

A+E steadily increased its production pipeline; A+E Studios has more than 130 projects in various stages of production for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms including the animated drama series The Liberator for Netflix and David E. Kelley’s CBS drama The Lincoln Lawyer and unscripted shingle Six West Media currently has 80 hours of content in production including Monica Lewinsky’s 15 Minutes of Shame for HBO Max and History's Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation.

