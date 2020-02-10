A+E Networks Plans Event With Presidents Clinton and Bush

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Institute on July 13, 2017.

The Carnegie Hall forum will kick off a traveling speaker series for the History channel.

Days before Democratic primary voters head to polls in multiple states on March 3's Super Tuesday, two former presidents will appear together at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will headline a February 29 conversation moderated by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin for a History channel branded event assembled by A&E Networks.

"Exploring our history and the legacy of our leaders is one of vital ways we learn about who we are as a nation, and how we have strived to fulfill our founding ideals over time," stated Kearns Goodwin.

The event, titled "Leadership & Legacy: The Future of America’s Great Experiment," will kick off a traveling speaker series for History.

Speakers for the inaugural event at Carnegie Hall include Billie Jean King, Trevor Noah, historian Walter Isaacson, General Stanley McChrystal, former White House photographer Pete Souza, author Ta-Nehisi Coates and TV presenter Dan Abrams.

“We are so honored to be joined by President Clinton and President Bush for our inaugural HISTORYTalks event,” added Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks. “As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of HISTORY, we are fortunate to have two iconic leaders with us to explore our nation’s past, the importance of leadership and the relevance of history in our lives today.”