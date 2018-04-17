'A Quiet Place' Actor Noah Jupe to Play Young Shia LaBeouf in 'Honey Boy'

LaBeouf co-wrote the script using the pseudonym Otis Lort and will also portray his own father.

Noah Jupe, the breakout actor who played the son in John Krasinski's hit horror movie A Quiet Place, will play a young Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy, the biopic being made by Automatik.

Lucas Hedges and LaBeouf are already on board for the indie, which is co-written by LaBeouf and tells, in a roman-a-clef style, a story about LaBeouf's relationship with his father at two different stages in his life: as a young boy starting out as an actor and a young man with a burgeoning career.

LaBeouf, the one-time Steven Spielberg protege who starred in the Transformers movies, got his big break acting on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and has described ping-ponging between 12-step programs with his father, a former clown performer and recovering heroin addict, and the set. "Honey boy" was the nickname given to him by his father.

Hedges will play an Even Stevens-era LaBeouf. Jupe will play the actor at an earlier stage.

In a meta-move, LaBeouf is playing his own father at both stages of the story. In more meta madness, LaBeouf co-wrote the script with Otis Lort, which he later admitted was a pseudonym. The actor character in the script is also named Otis Lort.

Alma Har’el is directing the project as well as acting as one of the producers. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones is producing via Automatik Entertainment along with Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films and Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features. Automatik's Fred Berger is executive producing.

Endeavor Content put together the financing and will co-represent worldwide rights with CAA.

Jupe appeared in several television shows such as The Night Manager and Houdini and Doyle before making the jump to movies. He has been making a steady climb since, appearing in George Clooney’s Suburbicon, with Jacob Tremblay in the hit adaptation Wonder, and with Sam Worthington in the sci-fi movie Titan. Quiet Place, which just crossed over $100 million domestically, saw him act as one of the four pillars of the movie about a family under siege by aliens.

Jupe is repped by CAA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.