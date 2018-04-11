'A Quiet Place' Scores China Release Date

The slot is a coup for Paramount, given the rarity of horror releases in the massive Chinese market.

Paramount's horror-thriller A Quiet Place is ready to make some noise at the Chinese box-office.

The high-concept hit has been cleared by Beijing's censors and given a Middle Kingdom release date of May 18, a theater chain manager in the Chinese capital confirmed to THR on Thursday.

The Chinese opening is something of a coup for Paramount and Platinum Dunes, given how rare horror releases are in the Middle Kingdom. The country has no movie ratings system, so all titles approved for release must be deemed suitable for viewers of all ages. (Universal and Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day was the last U.S. horror flick to get the go-ahead, earning $9.6 million from a limited release).

Directed by and starring John Krasinski, A Quiet Place follows a family of four who must remain silent to ward off mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Formally innovative, the movie has less than three minutes of spoken dialogue. Krasinski's real-life wife Emily Blunt co-stars, along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

The film opened way ahead of expectations in its North American debut last weekend, pulling in $50 million and unseating Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One from first place. Overseas, it started with a solid $21 million from just 40 markets — especially pleasing for Paramount given that the movie cost just $17 million to make.