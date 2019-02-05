'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' Among Grammys' Most Liked Nominees, Poll Finds

Some 17 percent of Americans think "Shallow" should win record of the year, a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult survey shows.

Less than two weeks ago, Lady Gaga surprised the audience of her Las Vegas residency show Enigma by performing a duet with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. Though the duo's onscreen relationship has caught media attention since its October theatrical release, the film has yet to make strides during awards season.

If a nationally representative sample of Americans were choosing the 61st Grammy awards, however, A Star Is Born would nab a top prize. Some 17 percent of Americans would pick A Star Is Born as record of the year at this year’s Grammys, according to a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll. (The poll of 2,201 adults was conducted Dec. 7-9 last year.)

"Consumers expect film soundtracks to triumph and Drake to be shut out of the major music categories at this year's Grammy awards," said Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult's vp. "Notably, Americans were more likely to select Black Panther and A Star Is Born to sweep the album, record and song of the year categories."

Approximately 19 percent of respondents would pick A Star Is Born song “Shallow” as their choice for song of the year, leading the away among nominees. The only awards the film has won this season have been centered on Gaga’s penned song. The film won best original song at this year’s Golden Globes. Gaga's "Shallow" also received an Oscar nod for best original song. Aware of the song's popularity, Gaga has described the track as "counter-culture in a lot of ways." "It doesn't really fit into what you think of as a commercial song, yet still people connected with it and that meant a lot to us," she said.

Another Hollywood blockbuster is one of Americans' favorites for Grammy consideration. Some 14 percent of respondents selected Black Panther: The Album Featuring Kendrick Lamar as the title they would vote for album of the year, leading the way among nominees in that category. (The Star Is Born soundtrack as a whole wasn't eligible for any Grammy nominations, but "Shallow" still managed to nab four Grammy mentions.)