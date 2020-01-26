Grammys: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Chernobyl' Among Hollywood Projects Winning Awards

Lady Gaga has taken home two more trophies for the soundtrack that she helped craft for her Oscar-winning debut feature film.

Though the Grammys are music's biggest night, a handful of Hollywood projects were nominated in several categories, such as best compilation soundtrack for visual media, best score soundtrack for visual media and best song written for visual media.

Ultimately, A Star Is Born and Chernobyl were the ones honored during the non-televised portion of the ceremony.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — who both starred in A Star Is Born, with the latter also serving as director — are the recipients of the Grammy for best soundtrack as they were largely responsible for the concept and musical direction of its accompanying album that featured their massive hit duet "Shallow." In the soundtrack category, A Star Is Born was up against The Lion King: The Songs, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Gaga, Cooper and songwriters Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere also won for best song written for visual media for A Star Is Born's show-stopping ballad "I'll Never Love Again." In that category, competition included "The Battle of the Lonesome Cowboy" (Toy Story 4), "Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin'), "Spirit" (The Lion King) and "Suspirium" (Suspiria).

A Star Is Born previously won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best original song for "Shallow" in 2019. Not long after, "Shallow" earned Gaga and Cooper and Grammy for best pop duo/group performance.

Meanwhile, Chernobyl — the Emmy-winning HBO series — won the Grammy for best original score for visual media. Chernobyl's Stellan Skarsgard recently won the Critics' Choice award for best supporting actor while the series itself just won the Producers Guild of America award for best long-form television.

Elsewhere, the Star Wars franchise was honored with a Grammy for an instrumental track composed for Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park in Florida. John Williams took home the award for crafting "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite."

And as far as theater goes, the eight-time Tony-winning Broadway show Hadestown snagged another award with the Grammy for best musical theater album. The musical beat out fellow nominees, including Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oklahoma! and The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites.

[gallery:1273064