Zurich Festival: 'A Star Is Born,' 'First Man' to Get Gala Premieres

Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma,' Dan Fogelman's 'Life Itself' and Felix Van Groeningen's 'Beautiful Boy' are among the highlights of the 2018 Zurich Film Festival.

Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, featuring Lady Gaga, Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic First Man with Ryan Gosling, and Alfonso Cuaron's period epic Roma are among the highlights of this year's Zurich International Film Festival.

Zurich on Wednesday unveiled the first batch of its gala premieres, which this year draw heavily from Venice's competition line up. In addition to Roma and First Man, Zurich will also screen Venice competition titles The Favourite —Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos' twisted period feature starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz — and The Sisters Brothers, the English-language debut of French director Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone).





Also heading to Zurich are Beautiful Boy, the first English-language film from Oscar-nominated Belgian director Felix Van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown); David Lowery's The Old Man and the Gun, which features Robert Redford in what is billed as his final acting performance; Thomas Vinterberg's submarine-set thriller Kursk with Matthias Schoenaerts, Lea Seydoux and Colin Firth; and the hotly-anticipated Life Itself from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. The Old Man and the Gun premiered at Telluride. All others will first screen at Toronto.

Zurich so far has picked just one Cannes title —Nadine Labaki's politically-charged fable Capernaum — for its 2018 gala lineup.

The 2018 Zurich Film Festival kicks off Sept. 27 with Peter Farrelly's Green Book, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

The 14th Zurich Film Festival runs Sept. 27-Oct. 7.



