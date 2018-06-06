Lady Gaga Hits the Stage in First 'Star Is Born' Trailer

'A Star Is Born' is slated to hit theaters Oct. 5.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit the stage in the first official trailer for A Star is Born, which Cooper directed.

The trailer, which was released Wednesday, opens with musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) performing at an outdoor concert. “Baby it’s time to let the old ways die. It takes a lot to change, it takes a lot to try,” he sings as a montage of Maine shows him walking backstage and getting into a car only to open a bottle of liquor.

When Maine discovers struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga), he believes his luck has turned around. “I don’t sing my own songs…I just don’t feel comfortable,” she admits to Maine. "Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look.”

Footage is also shown of the pair falling in love as Ally’s career begins to take off and the two travel to perform together. In one scene, Maine encourages Ally to take the stage with him, which she at first refuses and then eventually joins him in front of a screaming crowd.

The trailer concludes with Ally performing “The Shallow” in front of a large audience. “I’m in the deep end, watch as I dive in. We’re far from the shallow now,” she sings to the crowd.

The 1937 film of the same name (which starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March) is about a movie star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame as he struggles with his own demons. It was again remade in 1954 by director George Cukor, with Judy Garland and James Mason starring, and again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson headlining.

Cooper's take has a country music feel, and Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle and Andrew Dice Clay co-star in the pic.

Warner Bros. is set to release A Star Is Born on Oct. 5.

Watch the first trailer above.