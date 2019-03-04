'A Star Is Born' Hit "Shallow" Surges to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Post-Oscars

The song makes the biggest jump to the top spot on the Hot 100 since XXXTentacion's "Sad!" soared from No. 52 to No. 1 on the June 30, 2018-dated chart, following the rapper's June 18 death.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" blasts from No. 21 to No. 1 for its first week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. "Shallow" surges following the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24, when the pair performed the ballad from the box office hit A Star Is Born, in which they star and which Cooper directed, and it won for best original song.

"Shallow" — Gaga's fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and first since 2011, and Cooper's first — dethrones Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" after five weeks atop the chart.

Meanwhile, as "Shallow" is the top-selling song of the week and "Rings" is the most-streamed, Halsey's former Hot 100 No. 1 "Without Me," now at No. 3, takes over as the most-heard hit on radio.

Plus, J. Cole's "Middle Child" returns to the Hot 100's top five (up from No. 11 to No. 5) after the premiere of its official video and Blueface earns his first top 10, with "Thotiana" (up from No. 13 to No. 9).

The following is a rundown of the top 10 of the Hot 100 (dated March 9), which blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and digital sales data. All charts will update Tuesday on Billboard.com.

Gaga and Cooper's "Shallow," released on Interscope Records, vaults to the Hot 100's summit for the first time, from No. 21 in its 22nd week on the list. It had previously hit a No. 5 high, in its second frame (Oct. 20, 2018). It becomes the 1,084th No. 1 in the chart's 60-year history.

Gaga earns her fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and first in nearly eight years, since "Born This Way," which led for six weeks in February-April 2011. "Poker Face" ruled for two weeks in April 2009 after her debut entry "Just Dance," featuring Colby O'Donis, tallied three weeks on top in January 2009. Cooper achieves his first Hot 100 leader.

Gaga ends the longest gap between Hot 100 No. 1s since Beyoncé, who waited two weeks shy of nine years between "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" in 2008-09 and "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran in 2017-18; she was credited as a co-lead on the latter song for the first five of its six weeks at No. 1, driven by its duet remix.

At 22 weeks, "Shallow" ties for the 10th-longest climb to No. 1 on the Hot 100, matching the rise of "Just Dance" (and Vangelis' "Chariots of Fire," which led in 1982). Los Del Rio's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" completed a record 33-week trek to the top in 1996.

Flying up from No. 21, "Shallow" makes the biggest jump to No. 1 on the Hot 100 since XXXTentacion's "Sad!" soared from No. 52 to No. 1 on the June 30, 2018-dated chart, following the rapper's June 18 death. ("Shallow" is the second song ever to hike exactly from No. 21 to No. 1, after Usher's "U Remind Me" in 2001.)

No. 1 in sales: "Shallow" rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, for a seventh total week on top (extending Gaga's longest command of her six career No. 1s on the chart), up 225 percent to 115,000 sold in the week ending Feb. 28, according to Nielsen Music.

The sum is the best since Drake's "In My Feelings" also sold 115,000 (although slightly more than "Shallow" before rounding off), as reflected on the chart dated last July 28; a week later, it sold 104,000, the last frame in which a song sold over 100,000 until "Shallow." (Thus, this week ends a span of 30 weeks without a six-digit seller; in brighter days for download sales, the top-selling song sold at least 100,000 each week from Feb. 10, 2007 through Sept. 5, 2015.)

First week in Streaming Songs top 10: "Shallow" re-enters the Streaming Songs chart at No. 9, marking its first week in the top 10 (27.3 million, up 185 percent, in the week ending Feb. 28), after reaching a prior No. 28 high in October. Aiding the song's streaming sum for the week was the video, uploaded to Gaga's official YouTube channel, of her and Cooper's performance of it at the Oscars. She adds her third Streaming Songs top 10 and first since 2013, while he collects his first.

On the Radio Songs chart, "Shallow" also hits a new high, leaping from No. 37 to No. 27, up 30 percent to 34.8 million audience impressions in the week ending March 3.

Best original song Oscar winners atop the Hot 100: "Shallow" had been tied with Idina Menzel's' No. 5 Hot 100 hit "Let It Go," from Frozen, in 2014, for the top-charting best original song Oscar winner in 16 years. Now, "Shallow" is the first such No. 1 since Eminem's "Lose Yourself" (from 8 Mile), which ruled for 12 weeks in 2002-03. "Shallow" is the first duet best original song winner to reign since Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)," which led the chart 26 years ago (March 6, 1993).

Overall, "Shallow" is the 19th best original song Oscar recipient to crown the Hot 100, dating to the first, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," by B.J. Thomas, in 1970. One of those 19 No. 1s is Barbra Streisand's 1977 leader "Evergreen," the love theme from the 1976 adaptation of A Star Is Born.

Gaga, Cooper No. 1 on Billboard 200, too: As previously reported, Gaga and Cooper's A Star Is Born soundtrack rebounds for a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Star Is Born and "Shallow" mark the first soundtrack and a single from it to top the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously since April 25, 2015, when Furious 7 rose from No. 2 to No. 1 on the former and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again," featuring Charlie Puth, began a 12-week Hot 100 command.

Grande's "7 Rings" drops to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after spending its first five frames at No. 1. Still, it leads Streaming Songs for a sixth week, with 43.9 million U.S. streams, down 1 percent. "7 Rings" rises from No. 6 to No. 4 on Radio Songs, up 13 percent to 80.8 million audience impressions, as it claims the Hot 100's top Airplay Gainer award for a fifth week. It dips from No. 3 to No. 5, after posting three weeks at No. 1, on Digital Song Sales (23,000 sold, down 15 percent).

With the retreat of "7 Rings," Grande's second Hot 100 No. 1, she remains two weeks from matching her longest reign, as her first leader, "Thank U, Next" (down from No. 4 to No. 7 this week), dominated for seven weeks beginning with its No. 1 debut on the chart dated Nov. 17.

Halsey's former two-week Hot 100 No. 1 "Without Me" slips from No. 2 to No. 3 on the Hot 100 but ascends to No. 1 on Radio Songs (107.7 million, essentially even week-over-week). Halsey achieves her second Radio Songs ruler and first in a lead role, after she topped the chart for 11 weeks in 2016 as featured on The Chainsmokers' "Closer." "Without Me" halts the 14-week Radio Songs reign of Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" (which departs the Hot 100's top 10, falling to No. 11 from No. 9).

Post Malone and Swae Lee's former Hot 100 leader "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" dips from No. 3 to No. 4, while leading the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a ninth week each.

J. Cole's "Middle Child" bounds from No. 11 to No. 5 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4 (Cole's career-best rank) four weeks earlier. It jumps from No. 6 to No. 2 on Streaming Songs (39.4 million, up 25 percent) following the Feb. 25 premiere of its official video. It ranks at No. 19 on Digital Song Sales (12,000, up 4 percent) and enters Radio Songs at No. 48 (21.8 million, up 12 percent).

Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier" holds at No. 6 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2, as it leads Hot Dance/Electronic Songs for a 24th week; Grande's "Next" drops from No. 4 to No. 7 on the Hot 100; and Post Malone's "Wow." returns to its No. 8 high from No. 10, as it becomes his fifth Radio Songs top 10 (up from No. 11 to No. 9; 58.9 million, up 10 percent).

Blueface earns his first Hot 100 top 10, as his debut entry "Thotiana" climbs from No. 13 to No. 9. The track by the Los Angeles-based rapper (real name: Jonathan Porter), which sports remixes with Cardi B and YG and a pair of Cole Bennett-directed official videos, charges from No. 9 to No. 4 on Streaming Songs (37.8 million, up 24 percent) and rises from No. 14 to No. 13 on Digital Song Sales (15,000, up 15 percent).

Capping the Hot 100's top 10, Travis Scott's former No. 1 "Sicko Mode" slides from No. 7 to No. 10.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.