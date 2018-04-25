A Trump-Free 'Nerd Prom' 2: Spicey, Mooch and Playboy

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is a long way from regaining its Obama-era "cachet," but Hollywood and media still mingle with newbie hosts (Hefner) and buzzy guests (Scaramucci, Avenatti).

"Another quiet year,” says one plugged-in annual attendee of the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Dinner. That fate was sealed April 6, when President Donald Trump again bowed out (though he’d said last April, “I would come next year, absolutely”).

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway are among White House staffers planning to attend April 28, and former Trumper Sean Spicer tells THR he’ll hit a few parties but not the “nerd prom” itself (“It’s somewhat lost its cachet”). While Hollywood guests will be sparse at the main event, look for media, stars and The Mooch at these key soirees.

Thursday

Bytes & Bylines, whose five hosts include Layer3 TV’s Eric Kuhn (a UTA alum), goes down at the Irish ambassador's residence, while over at the Naval Heritage Center, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to show for a screening of her biodoc, RBG, with CNN’s Dana Bash moderating a filmmaker chat.

Friday

Atlantic media chair David Bradley’s annual dinner hosts Sec. of Defense James Mattis and chef Jose Andres; Shiri Appleby and Alyssa Milano hit the Creative Coalition’s Mayflower Hotel gala (Sen. Kamala Harris is among the hosts); Kevin Bacon’s Bacon Brothers rock the White House Correspondents’ Jam at The Hamilton Live, along with NBC’s Lester Holt and his band; and UTA’s Jay Sures and Mediaite’s Dan Abrams fete WHCD emcee Michelle Wolf, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, ABC’s David Muir and more at Fiola Mare, with guests to include Anthony Scaramucci.

Saturday

Among the night-of bashes, including NBC/ MSNBC’s at the Art Museum of the Americas, is a new player: Playboy. Its “No Tie” afterparty is hosted by Cooper Hefner, who says he has “no intention of just raising our flag and throwing a traditional party.” No chance of Stormy Daniels; she declined multiple WHCD weekend invites, says her attorney, Michael Avenatti, who’ll be the AP’s guest at the dinner.

