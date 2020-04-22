A24 to Auction Off Movie Props to Benefit NYC Charities

A jewel-encrusted Furby pendant from 'Uncut Gems' and Zendaya's hoodie from 'Euphoria' are just two of the many items being auctioned.

A jewel-encrusted Furby pendant from Uncut Gems and the May Queen gown from Midsommar will soon be helping in the fight against COVID-19.

Indie studio A24 has set up an A24 Auctions website, where it will be auctioning off original props, set pieces and costumes from some of its recent projects to benefit charities in New York City, where the company was founded and is based.

The money raised will go to four charities that benefit the city's hardest-hit communities and frontline workers: the FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for New York City, NYC Health + Hospitals and Queens Community House.

Some of the items available for bidding include the hoodie worn by Zendaya's character, Rue, in HBO hit Euphoria, the time capsule from Eighth Grade and the carved wooden mermaid from The Lighthouse. The auction will also offer pieces from titles Mid '90s and Hereditary.

A24 Auctions can be found here, with bidding opening at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on April 22.