A24 Comedy Series 'Ramy' Heading to Europe With Starzplay

The growing international streamer has picked up the show for a number of European territories.

Ramy, the A24 produced comedy series streaming on Hulu in the U.S., has found a home across multiple European territories on Starz streaming service Starzplay.

The streamer has bolstered its growing slate across the Atlantic, picking up the show for the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg from the Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group.

Already having been picked up for a second season in the U.S. after its debut with all 10 episodes in April, Ramy is set to premiere on Starzplay in the U.K. on Aug. 30.

"Ramy is exactly the kind of premium, noisy content that we are looking to deliver to the global Stazplay audience," said Superna Kalle, executive vp of international digital networks for Starz. "We look forward to debuting the series in the U.K. and across Europe, where the storytelling – which is equally specific and universal – will most certainly resonate with viewers."

Starring and co-created by up-and-coming comedian Ramy Youssef, Ramy tells the story of a 20-something first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

In addition to Youssef, the series stars Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, David Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way.

Ramy is also written and executive produced by Youssef, and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, showrunner Bridget Bedard and co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and produced by A24.

Starzplay, which has recently expanded internationally, last month picked up the Batman prequel series Pennyworth for Europe and Latin America.