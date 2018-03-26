A24 Founding Partner John Hodges to Exit

As one of the founding members of the New York-based company, Hodges had played a key role in putting A24 on the map, culminating with last year's best picture winner, 'Moonlight.'

John Hodges will be leaving A24 to pursue other opportunities, the indie distributor has announced.

As one of the founding members of the New York-based company, Hodges had played a key role in putting A24 on the map, culminating with last year's best picture winner, Moonlight, just five years after it was launched.

The news of Hodges' exit was abrupt, but one source said the move has been in the works for some time. The company offered no additional details other than to say his vacancy would not lead to any additional changes in management. Hodges had run A24 with David Fenkel and Daniel Katz as a ruling troika, albeit one that operated without offices (located in Chelsea, the company was known for its open space and banquette tables).

"John has been a trusted partner who helped conceive A24 and for that we will always be grateful,” noted A24 in a statement. “Since then his contributions to growing the company have been invaluable and we can't wait to see what he does next.”

Added Hodges, “I am incredibly proud of the company we created and of the amazing team at A24 that has been integral to its success. Over the past six years I have been fortunate to work with a diverse group of talented storytellers across film and TV and look forward to continuing those collaborations in my future endeavors.”

Since its inception in 2012, A24 has become one of the hottest destinations for indie filmmakers, ushering such edgy films to theaters as The Bling Ring and Spring Breakers. More recently, it expanded from being an acquisitions-only distributor into producing home-grown fare as well as branched into TV.

Still, A24 has never enjoyed a box-office breakout hit. Lady Bird remains its biggest success, earning $49 million domestically to date. There has been speculation for the past six months that the company is for sale.